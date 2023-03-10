INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Veradigm Inc. (MDRX)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Veradigm Inc. ("Veradigm" or the "Company") MDRX and certain of its officers and directors issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors in violation of federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Veradigm securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS INVESTIGATION

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm disclosed that it "detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that have occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a mis-statement to reported revenues during those periods." The Company noted that it expects a "reduction in revenue from continuing operations of approximately $20 million dollars in the aggregate from what it otherwise reported since the 3rd quarter of 2021 and expected to report for the 4th quarter of 2022." The Company also stated that it is "continuing to evaluate the materiality of the mis-statement to determine if the full amount of this adjustment will flow through in the 4th quarter of 2022 or if prior periods will also require adjustment." On this news, shares of Veradigm fell by more than 13.5% in intraday trading on March 1, 2023.

What You Can Do - CLICK HERE

If you purchased or otherwise own Veradigm securities and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Jonathan Zimmerman

(888) 398-9312

jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157980