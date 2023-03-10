Global Vegetable Oils Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030
The global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 215.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach 121.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 69.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 117.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Overview of the Global Market for Vegetable Oils
- Market Highlights
- Key Challenges & Constraints
- Consumption in Asia-Pacific (including China) Augurs Well for Future Growth
- Production Landscape
- Oilseeds Production
- Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops
- Vegetable Oils Production
- Soybean Oil
- Sunflowerseed Oil
- Olive Oil Production
- Competitive Landscape
- Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation
- Competitive Scenario in the Palm Oil Market: Asian Producers Dominate the Market
- Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil
- Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented
- Key Competitive Traits
- Recent Market Activity
- Vegetable Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Vegetable Oils
- Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils
- Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils
- Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola
- Growing Health Consciousness & Demand for Convenience Foods
- Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes
- Increasing Product Diversity & Broad Range of New Options
- Vegetable Oil Companies Offering more Healthful Options amid the Pandemic
- Biofuels: The New Growth Avenue for Vegetable Oils
- Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock
- Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Vegetable Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector
- Vegetable Oils Aim to Widen Role in Industrial Applications
- Established Role of Vegetable Oils in Personal Care Applications
- Palm Oil: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Diverse Food and Non-Food Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand
- RSPO's Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity & Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry
- Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO
- Increasing R&D Emphasis Elevates Prospects of Soybean Oil against Competing Oils
- New Generation Soya Bean Oil Formulations Come to the Fore
- Rising Adoption in Food Service Sector Boosts Uptake of Canola Oil
- Robust Image of Sunflower Oil as a Healthy Alternative to TFAs Spurs Demand
- Backed by Incredible Nutritional Benefits, Coconut Oil to Sustain Momentum
- Despite Being the Most Expensive of All Vegetable Oils, Olive Oil Continues to Experience High Demand
- Health and Environmental Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil
- Demographic Trends Strongly Favor Future Growth in World Vegetable Oil Market
- Growing Population
- Urban Sprawl
- Large Middle Class Segment
- Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities
- Innovations & Research Findings Strengthen Market Prospects
- Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Oilseed & Vegetable Oil Output
- R&D Efforts Enable the Launch of Zero Trans-Fats Oils
- Ohio State University Study Reveals Potential Heart Health & Lowered Diabetes Risk Benefits of Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels
- Italian Researchers Identify Positive Effects of Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Meat Lipids Digestion
- Cargill & BASF Develop Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA
- Dow Rolls Out Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications
- Steep Rise in Prices Emerges as a Major Challenge
- Rising Concerns Over GMO Contamination: A Major Issue
- Oils Derived from Non-Traditional Sources: An Emerging Threat
- Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan
- Chemical & Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils
- Vegetable Oils: Product Classification
- Edible Vegetable Oils: Production Process
- Processing Methods
