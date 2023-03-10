Global Vegetable Oils Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegetable Oils: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030

The global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 215.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach 121.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 69.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 117.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

An Overview of the Global Market for Vegetable Oils

Market Highlights

Key Challenges & Constraints

Consumption in Asia-Pacific (including China ) Augurs Well for Future Growth

(including ) Augurs Well for Future Growth Production Landscape

Oilseeds Production

Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops

Vegetable Oils Production

Soybean Oil

Sunflowerseed Oil

Olive Oil Production

Competitive Landscape

Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation

Competitive Scenario in the Palm Oil Market: Asian Producers Dominate the Market

Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented

Key Competitive Traits

Recent Market Activity

Vegetable Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Vegetable Oils

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils

Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils

Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola

Growing Health Consciousness & Demand for Convenience Foods

Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes

Increasing Product Diversity & Broad Range of New Options

Vegetable Oil Companies Offering more Healthful Options amid the Pandemic

Biofuels: The New Growth Avenue for Vegetable Oils

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Vegetable Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector

Vegetable Oils Aim to Widen Role in Industrial Applications

Established Role of Vegetable Oils in Personal Care Applications

Palm Oil: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Diverse Food and Non-Food Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand

RSPO's Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity & Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry

Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO

Increasing R&D Emphasis Elevates Prospects of Soybean Oil against Competing Oils

New Generation Soya Bean Oil Formulations Come to the Fore

Rising Adoption in Food Service Sector Boosts Uptake of Canola Oil

Robust Image of Sunflower Oil as a Healthy Alternative to TFAs Spurs Demand

Backed by Incredible Nutritional Benefits, Coconut Oil to Sustain Momentum

Despite Being the Most Expensive of All Vegetable Oils, Olive Oil Continues to Experience High Demand

Health and Environmental Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil

Demographic Trends Strongly Favor Future Growth in World Vegetable Oil Market

Growing Population

Urban Sprawl

Large Middle Class Segment

Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Innovations & Research Findings Strengthen Market Prospects

Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Oilseed & Vegetable Oil Output

R&D Efforts Enable the Launch of Zero Trans-Fats Oils

Ohio State University Study Reveals Potential Heart Health & Lowered Diabetes Risk Benefits of Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels

Study Reveals Potential Heart Health & Lowered Diabetes Risk Benefits of Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels Italian Researchers Identify Positive Effects of Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Meat Lipids Digestion

Cargill & BASF Develop Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA

Dow Rolls Out Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications

Steep Rise in Prices Emerges as a Major Challenge

Rising Concerns Over GMO Contamination: A Major Issue

Oils Derived from Non-Traditional Sources: An Emerging Threat

Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan

Chemical & Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils

Vegetable Oils: Product Classification

Edible Vegetable Oils: Production Process

Processing Methods

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 309 Featured

AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB)

Aceites Borges Pont S.A.

ACH Food Companies, Inc.

Mazola Oils

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avena Nordic Grain Oy

Avril Group

Bunge Limited

Bunge North America , Inc.

, Inc. Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV

C. Thywissen GmbH

Cargill Incorporated

COFCO Corporation

Deoleo, S.A.

Carapelli Firenze S.p.A.

Corteva Agriscience

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

PT Smart Tbk

IOI Group Berhad

J-Oil Mills, Inc.

Marico Limited

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

P. T. Musim Mas

Richardson Oilseed Limited

Royal Smilde Foods

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd

Sovena Group

The J. M. Smucker Company

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

Ventura Foods, LLC

Wilmar International Limited

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfiky6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets