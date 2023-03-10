NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Nanobiotechnology Market to Reach $160.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanobiotechnology estimated at US$104.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$160.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2022-2030. Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$110.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medical Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The Nanobiotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)

- Ablynx NV

- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- CaPtivate Pharmaceuticals LLC

- Celgene Corporation

- ELITechGroup

- Flamel Technologies SA

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc

- Johnson & Johnson

- Merck & Co. Inc.

- NanoBio® Corporation

- Nanophase Technologies Corporation

- pSivida Corp.

- Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

- Starpharma Holdings Ltd.

- Vectura Group plc

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Nanobiotechnology - The Next Big Thing

An Insight into the Global Nanobiotechnology Market

Major Market Drivers

Where Conventional Molecular Science Falls Short Nanobio Steps In

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Sector

Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth

Opportunities Galore for Nanomedicine

Drug Delivery - A Promising Application Area for Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Offers Huge Potential in Brain Disorder Treatment

High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices

Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity

Commercialization of Nanotechnology-based Medical Products

Gains Momentum

Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth

Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices

Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment

Huge Opportunities for Nanomaterials in the Medical Field

Commercial Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Future Possibilities

Global Market for Fullerenes - An Insight

Dawn Breaks on Nanobiotechnology

Demystifying the Intriguing World of Nanobiotech

A Meeting Place of Medicine?s Best Solutions

Nanobiotechnology to Become Viable for All Drug Development Stages

Nanoparticles: The Foundation of Nanobiotechnology

Improved Optical Properties and Stability of Nanoparticles

Nanoemulsions

The Promise of Nanobiotechnology

Biological Weaponries against Diseases Come in Small Packages

Proffered Benefits of Nanobiotechnology

Opportunity & Beyond

Nanobiotechnology - Will it Live Up to the Expectations?

The Future of Nanobiotechnology: Shape of Things to Come

Nanobiotechnology: The Outer Limits

Futuristics: A Rumination

Conclusions

Nanobiotechnology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Present Status and Future Opportunities

Outlook

Developing Countries to Rise over the Horizon

Nanomaterials & Nanoparticles Witness Robust Activity

Focus on Improved Performance to Bring New Manufacturing

Methods for Nanomaterials

Why Invest in Nanobiotechnology?

Private and Public Companies to Step Up Funding on Nanotechnology

United States Lead the Way in Government Funding

Increasing Awareness on Technology to Drive Growth

Demand for Novel Products to Push Up Growth

Nano-Enabled Drug Discovery Holds Tremendous Potential

Consolidation Sharpens the Industry's Edge

The Regulatory Framework Evolves with the Technology

Quantum Dot Patents Pose Legal Tangles

Miniaturized Liquid Handling Becomes Progressive

Trends in Nanotechnology Enabled Drug Delivery Systems

Patent Expiries: A Key Driver

Nanotechnology Enabled Drug Delivery to Exhume Unused Drugs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

