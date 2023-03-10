The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Vanessa Gibson, MD as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Thoracic Surgery

LYNBROOK, N.Y., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Vanessa Gibson, MD, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Thoracic Surgery.

Dr. Gibson received her M.D. with honors from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1999. She completed her internship at the University of Missouri in 2004 and finished a residency at the University of Kentucky in 2007. A Fellowship was completed at Kentucky College of Medicine.

According to Dr. Gibson, she provides personalized care to patients with chest and lung issues as a thoracic surgeon. She has more than 22 years of experience and has successfully performed countless thoracic surgeries while practicing in Lynbrook, NY; Syracuse, NY; and Louisville, KY. She has worked in her current position for 15 years with admitting privileges at Mount Sinai South Nassau; Mercy Hospital Rockville Centre; and Norton Children's Hospital. Dr. Gibson is a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and is also affiliated with Upstate University Hospital Community Campus.

Dr. Gibson is an expert in the treatment of lungs, esophagus, heart, and other chest organs during lung cancer treatment or emphysema, as well as vascular malformations and diabetes complications. She notes that she is passionate about her line of work, caring for her patients, and represents herself with excellence and integrity. According to Dr. Gibson, patients have praised her work rebuilding diaphragms, removing portions of the lungs, and operating on the esophagus and is highly revered for her straightforward and amiable approach, telling patients precisely what to expect during and after their procedures.

Dr. Gibson was recognized as a CMS Stage 1 EHR in 2012; the Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2015; the Patients' Choice Award in 2015-2016; and the On-Time Doctor Award in 2015-2016.

