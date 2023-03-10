Toothpaste Tablet Market Registering At a CAGR of 7.3%, Globally, is Projected to Reach $90.3 Million by 2030

Toothpaste tablet Market

North America garnered the maximum share in the toothpaste tablet market in 2020, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The demand for toothpaste tablet is expected to increase during 2021-2030, owing to increase in demand for zero-waste packaging and increase in convenience pertaining to the use of toothpaste tablets.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Toothpaste Tablet Market by Product Type, Flavor Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global toothpaste tablet market size was valued at $45.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $90.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the global toothpaste tablet market demand is driven by rise in number of environment-conscious consumers focusing toward adopting ecofriendly products. Furthermore, the distribution of toothpaste tablet majorly through online portal has considerably boosted its sale, thereby propelling the global toothpaste tablets market growth.

The global toothpaste tablet market is segmented into product type, flavor type, packaging type, distribution channel, price point, and region. By product type, the market is classified into fluoride and fluoride-free.

Depending on flavor type, it is divided into mint, tea tree oil, and others. On the basis of packaging type, the market is segregated into bottle, pouches, can, and others. As per distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket, e-commerce, retail store, and others. As per price point, it is classified into mass and premium.

By product type, the fluoride segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand among consumers for toothpaste tablets containing fluoride, as it helps in preventing early tooth decay and inhibit the growth of harmful oral bacteria.

On the basis of packaging type, the others segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The others subsegment includes jar, cardboard boxes, plastic-free bags, and others. These zero-waste packaging types are cost-effective, ecofriendly, and lightweight, which drive their adoption, thereby contributing toward the growth of the market.

Depending on flavor type, the tea tree oil segment is anticipated exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to oral health benefit associated with tea tree oil. It is used as an ingredient in toothpaste tablets due to its ability to kill bacteria, diminish tooth decay, and relieve bleeding gums. Thus, its adoption is likely to increase in the oral care industry during the forecast period.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Enquire before buying:

