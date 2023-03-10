Invitation to ADW 2023: Innovative Air Mobility Connecting Cities and Regions

ADW2023 edition in RAI Amsterdam

On 21 March, ADW Hybrid 2023 and EASA High Level Conference on Drones will take place in RAI Amsterdam. In three days, expert speakers will explain which major developments have taken place and what is high on the agenda for the coming years. The main themes are: Innovative air mobility connecting cities and regions and Back to the future of safe UAS operations. RAI Amsterdam hereby invites you to ADW Hybrid 2023.

Amsterdam Drone Week is a initiative of RAI Amsterdam and EASA, the European agency responsible for the safety of air traffic. Additional partners include the Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management, City of Amsterdam, Eurocontrol, UIC2/CIVITAS, WEF, ICAO, CANSO, GUTMA, GSMA, Boeing, Airbus, KPN,Achmea, Groupe ADP and many more.

Registration

You can find an overview of the 3 day programme of ADW Hybrid here

Drone Arena and Showcase Area

In hall 12 you can visit the Showcase Area, where the newest UAV’s will be shown. There will also be flying demonstrations at the Drone Arena focusing on various drone-related innovations and applications. For example, unmanned aerial vehicles will be shown for blood transportation and defibrillation aid, medical aid delivery and cargo. Applications for Surveillance, Inspection and Monitoring. And also the latest developments on hydrogen eVTOLs and autonomous operation are shown.

About EASA High Level Conference: 21-22 March 2023

The main theme of the EASA High Level Conference will be ‘Back to the future of safe UAS operations. Main topics are UAS Regulation implementation – Review of lessons learned, challenges and opportunities, Building IAM ecosystem – setting up a realistic implementation programme, and Implementing U-space - Airspace integration steps. With Henrik Hololei, Director General for Mobility and Transport, European Commission, Marian-Jean Marinescu, Member of the European Parliament, Margaret Nagle, Head of Policy and Government Affairs, Wingand Ricardo Mendes, CEO Tekever.

About Amsterdam Drone Week

Amsterdam Drone Week will take place from 21 to 23 March in a Hybrid setting. These three days RAI Amsterdam will be the most important global venue for exchanging knowledge and expertise on current as well as future air mobility solutions, innovations, and essential regulations. It will be the meeting point where all top-level players, large and small, commercial and non-commercial, from various industries, knowledge institutes and authorised bodies will come together. The central theme will be, ‘Innovative air mobility connecting cities and regions’.