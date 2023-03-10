Whole Life Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance
Whole Life Insurance Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Whole Life Insurance Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Whole Life Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Whole Life Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Personal/Family, Business, ) by Type (Non-participating Whole Life, Participating Whole Life) by Sales Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Whole Life Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 20330.5 Million at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 158081.5 Million.
Whole life insurance is a type of permanent life insurance policy that provides coverage for the entire life of the policyholder, as long as premiums are paid. It is a contract between the policyholder and the insurance company, in which the policyholder pays regular premiums in exchange for a death benefit that is paid out to their beneficiaries upon their death.
Whole Life Insurance market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the Non-participating Whole Life segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the .
Whole Life Insurance market - Competition Analysis
The global Whole Life Insurance market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Prudential (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), Aegon (Netherlands), MetLife (United States), Swiss Reinsurance (Switzerland), CNP Assurances ( France), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Japan), Standard Life Assurance (United Kingdom).
Whole Life Insurance market - Geographical Outlook
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Whole Life Insurance market. According to our research, the region will account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by .
What key data is demonstrated in this Whole Life Insurance market report?
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period
• Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Whole Life Insurance market between 2023 and 2028
• Precise estimation of the size of the Whole Life Insurance market and its contribution to the parent market
• Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
• Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
• Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Whole Life Insurance market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
- Overview of Whole Life Insurance Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- Whole Life Insurance Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)
- Whole Life Insurance Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)
- Whole Life Insurance Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)
- Whole Life Insurance Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- Whole Life Insurance Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
