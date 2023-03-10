Submit Release
EMS in Depth Webinar: ISO EMS and Iowa Manufacturers: Company Perspectives

Join us for our latest EMS In Depth webinar from 1:00 PM - 2:15 PM on March 29, where we welcome representatives from two large Iowa manufacturing facilities to share their company’s experiences with an active ISO: 14001 certified Environmental Management System (EMS). Presenters will share:

• A brief history of their company’s EMS,
• An overview of their EMS structure and format,
• Challenges they’ve faced and strategies they’ve employed to overcome, and
• Success stories on how an EMS has benefitted their environmental and operational processes.

There will be plenty of time for Q&A throughout each presentation, as well as open floor discussion time at the end. Attendees will leave armed with new perspectives, ideas and resources they can utilize in development or continuous improvement of an EMS at their own facilities. 

Register for ISO EMS and Iowa Manufacturers: Company Perspectives
Attendance is free, but registration is required to obtain connection information.

