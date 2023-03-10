When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 09, 2023 FDA Publish Date: March 10, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential elevated levels of Vitamin A Company Name: Stratford Care USA, Inc Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Omega-3 Supplements for cats and dogs

Stratford Care USA, Inc of Odessa, Florida is recalling multiple brands of Omega-3 Supplements for cats and dogs due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin A. Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of Vitamin A and the length of exposure. Vitamin A toxicity may include general malaise, anorexia, nausea, peeling skin, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and death.

Stratford Care USA, Inc is taking this action after receiving a single Serious Adverse Event from a sole consumer regarding their dogs’ exhibiting signs of Vitamin A toxicity after consuming the supplement. This is the only Adverse Event to date. Currently Stratford Care USA, Inc is taking all necessary steps in collaboration with the FDA to remove all products with these lot numbers from the market.

No other Stratford Care USA, Inc products are affected.

Omega-3 Supplements for cats and dogs was distributed throughout the United States in Veterinary Clinics, Distribution Centers, Retail Stores, and Online Market Places such as Amazon and Chewy.

The white plastic container containing 60 soft gels has the marking on the bottom of the container that states “lot 31133 EXP 04/13/23” and “lot 30837 EXP 10/26/22”, this product has been private labeled under various brand names, please see the labels and chart listed below.

Brand Name Product Name UPC (If Applicable) Orlando Vets Omega-V3 Softgels NA All Creatures Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA All Veterinary Supply, INC Omega-V3 Softgels NA Jungle Pet Skin+Coat Omega-3 Soft Gels 85000395223 Animal Medical Clinic Omega V3 Softgels 169682510808 Animal Medical Clinic Melbourne Beach Omega V3 Softgels Animal Care Hospital Omega-3 Fatty Acid Max Strength Soft Gels NA Animal Medical Center Omega-V3 Softgels NA Barnes Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Brentwood Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Cherokee Trail Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Clinton Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Clyde’s Animal Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA Coastal Animal Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA Columbia Hospital For Animals Omega-V3 Softgels NA Compassion Veterinary Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA Doc Ladue’s Omega-V3 Softgels NA Dogwood Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Doral Centre Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Eagles Landing Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Pet Health Solutions Omega Caps 814087005489 SPCA of North Brevard Omega-V3 Soft Gels LaVale Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA Twin Maples Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA University Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA Venice Pines Veterinary Clinic Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA Lake Dow Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA MVH Mann Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA All Paws Animal Clinic Royal Palm Beach Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA Bottle Tree Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA Brookwood Veterinary Clinic Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA Cleveland Park Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA Crown Heights Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Eagle’s Landing Veterinary Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA LVH Veterinary Omega-V3 Softgels NA Mt Orab Veterinary Clinic Dr. Hayes’s Omega-V3 Soft Gels NA Oak Tree Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Patterson Veterinary Hospital – Mason Omega-V3 Softgels NA Prospect Heights Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Smyth County Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Stateline Animal Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA The Pet Clinic of Urbana, LLC Omega-V3 Softgel NA Valdosta Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Viking Community Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Westbrook Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA My Pet Hospital Omega-3 Soft Gels NA North Shore Animal League America Omega-V3 Softgels NA NPC Northgate Pet Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA Northwest Tennessee Veterinary Services Omega-V3 Softgels NA Pawstruck.com Omega-V3 Soft Gels 850005963080 Perry Animal Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA Pleasant Plains Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Seiler Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Stratford Animal Health Omega-V3 Softgels NA Summerfields Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA SensoVet Animal Health Wellness Advanced Omega-3 Softgel NA University Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels\ NA Vet4Bulldog V4B Bully Fish oil omega-3 EFA 603981565911 Waggin’ Wheel Vet Clinic Omega-V3 Softgels NA Wellsboro Small Animal Hospital Veterinary Medical Center Omega-V3 Softgels NA Wickham Road Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA Wilton Manors Animal Hospital Omega-V3 Softgels NA

Stratford Care USA, Inc is solely a distributor of supplements and other companion animal products. The lots in question were produced by a contract manufacturer and sold to Stratford Care USA, Inc.

Pet owners who purchased this supplement listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can access and consume it.

Veterinary and other retail partners should remove and destroy the affected product from their inventory.

Please contact our team directly Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm EST at 877-498-2002 or via email at Adverseevents@stratfordrx.com for questions or assistance in getting a refund. Customers who purchased this product directly from Stratford Care USA Inc, can receive a full refund by emailing their information to refunds@stratfordrx.com