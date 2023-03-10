Spring 2023 recreational striped bass season in Albemarle Sound Management Area closes Sunday

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced today that the spring 2023 recreational striped bass season in the Albemarle Sound Management Area will close at 11:59 P.M., Sunday Mar. 12, 2023. Preliminary estimates of recreational striped bass harvest indicate the spring harvest allocation for these waters has been met.

Recreational and commercial harvest of striped bass in the Albemarle Sound and Roanoke River Management Areas is controlled by an annual Total Allowable Landings, called the “TAL”. The annual TAL is split evenly between the recreational and commercial sectors. The current TAL of 51,216 pounds is determined through the most recent Albemarle Sound-Roanoke River striped bass stock assessment. Adaptive management measures contained in Amendment 2 to the N.C. Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan stipulate the Division will open and close recreational harvest seasons and commercial harvest seasons and areas to keep landings below the TAL.

The spring recreational harvest season opened Jan. 1, 2023. The closing was announced Thursday by Proclamation FF-17-2023.

The spring striped bass commercial harvest season in the Albemarle Sound Management Area opened on Mar. 3, 2023, and will close when its spring harvest allocation has been met.

Regulations for recreational striped bass harvest in the Roanoke River management Area are issued by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and can be found here: 2023 Harvest Season Announced for Striped Bass on the Roanoke River.