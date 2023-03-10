Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (March 9 - 15, 2023)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 9.0: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-1 from the White County/Cumberland County line to the intersection of SR-1 and Ridgeline Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/15/23 through 04/14/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2023-015, 2023-016, 2023-018]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of roundabouts at SR-392 (LM 17 / Milo Lemert Parkway) and SR-101 (Peavine Rd / 17.4): Crews are to begin work at the intersection of SR-1 (US-70), SR-101 (Peavine Road) & SR-392 to construct a roundabout. The right turn ramps will be closed. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.

[Mack Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW373]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (LANTANA RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 12 to LM 12.5: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-101 from Shadberry Road to Circle Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/15/23 through 04/14/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2023-017]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Hubert Conley Road at the intersection of US-127 is scheduled to be closed beginning 02/20/23 for a utility crossing. The road will be closed for up to one week. Detours will be posted for motorists to use Potato Farm Road. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Traffic has been shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing along SR-28 (US-127). Concrete barrier rail is being placed along areas where work will be performed. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) repair of bridges over Byrds Creek (LM 10.7) and Three Mile Creek (LM 11.1): Construction activities are ongoing under the bridges over Byrds Creek and Three Mile Creek. Temporary lane closures will be necessary at times for the work to be performed. Flaggers, advanced signs, and cones or drums will accompany any lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Strong/CNW018]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127S) repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River (LM 16): The right lane on SR-28 (US-127S) has been closed in both directions as well as the median crossovers nearest the bridges. Motorists should be aware of the new lane closure change and merge early if possible. Construction crews will be performing bridge deck replacement activities on and under the bridges. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW237]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462) and Genesis Road (SR-298), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. A utility crossing is scheduled for Northside Drive near the intersection of US-127 (SR-28) beginning on 03/09/23. Northside Drive is scheduled to be closed beginning on 03/09/23 for this utility crossing. South bound SR-28 will be reduced to one lane during this closure. Appropriate signs will be displayed. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be continuing work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Twin K Construction/Moore/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor is utilizing flagging operations throughout the project to complete remaining work. Motorists are now utilizing all new alignment for SR-56. Motorists should use caution at the intersections of SR-56 and all side roads through the project, as these intersections have changed recently. Motorist traveling old SR-56 should use South Tittsworth and the newly constructed Turner Road to access the new alignment of SR-56. Work will be on-going near College Street and Douglas Road to complete grade work. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph through the construction zone. Motorists should expect delays, watch for flaggers, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-293 repair of bridge over Branch (LM3.7): The contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair operations. During this time, the contractor will detour traffic around the work zone utilizing detour shown on plans. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. [Southern Constructors, Inc./Neal/CNW218]

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Neal/CNW218]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) Utility Work both directions at LM 9.13: Law enforcement assisted lane closures at the SR-111 and Quinland Lane intersection for an aerial crossing to be completed. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/09/23 from 9 am – 10 am, with a rain date of 03/16/23. [2021-390]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 03/31/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities and utility work throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (E. SPRING ST.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 19.52: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones/barrels, and flaggers will be present, 03/14/23 through 03/17/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-514]

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) construction from near Barker Road (LM 1.2) to east of Hoover Road (LM 2.5): Right Lane closures in both directions of SR-1 will remain in place while the contractor is completing grade work. Flaggers may be present to load and unload equipment. Motorists should use caution through the work zone and watch for workers.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW348]

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) installation of a flashing beacon at the intersection of SR-281 (Center Hill Road, LM 12.4): The contractor will be utilizing lane closures through the work zone to complete work. Motorists should use caution through the work zone and watch for flaggers that may be present.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Harris/CNW229]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor may utilize short term lane closures and flagging operations to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution through the work zone and watch for flaggers.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 repair of bridge over the Elk River (LM 1.6): The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 11.5’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern throughout the duration of the project and encouraged to use caution while being alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNW220]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) construction of pedestrian facilities from north of Clifftops Avenue (LM 1.3) to I-24 (LM 1.8) in Monteagle: During this reporting period the contractor will continue implementing a lane shift that will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution daily. The contractor will be performing various operations.

[Rowe Construction Group, Inc./Hussein/CNW917]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. On Monday 03/13/23 through Friday 03/17/23 from 8 AM - 4 PM a single left lane closure will be setup to remove barrier rail and restripe lanes. The lane closure will begin near MM 141. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion County on SR-2 from LM 19 to LM 21. They will be installing guardrail and painting using a single lane closure. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNW349]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/07/23 through 03/31/23 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm [2022-395]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) and SR-380 intersection improvement and S.I.A. to Motlow Advanced Robotics with intersection: The contractor will continue survey work and installing signs on SR-1 and SR-380. Flaggers may be present for the contractor to unload equipment. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNW212]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (W. MAIN ST.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 10.53: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be patching the deck of the bridge on SR-1 over SR-55. on Tuesday, March 14. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

WARREN COUNTY SR-56 (BEERSHEBA HWY.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 11.5: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing drainage structure repairs on Monday, March 13, on SR-56 over the Barren Fork River. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (N. LEE HWY.) Utility Work northbound at LM 13.88: Shoulder and single lane closures from Sequoia Road NW and Cromwell Circle. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/02/23 through 03/16/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-622]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (WATERLEVEL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 2.04 to LM 8.62: Shoulder and single lane closures from Hancock Road NE to Durkee Road NE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/23/23 through 03/27/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-263]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. Detour signs are in place. The motoring public needs to be aware of the changes. The US 27 South ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to 2 lanes with the Williams St. exit still open. This ramp will be this way for several months and traffic is advised to drive with caution in this area. On Thursday and Friday of this reporting period, from 9 AM -3:30 PM, there will be a temporary lane shift on the Williams St. off ramp during this time period.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement single lane closures between the hours of 9 PM until 6 AM Sunday through Thursday, at following locations: I-24 WB MM 185 to MM 183 and North Terrace, I-75 NB MM 2 to MM 4, I-75 SB MM 4 to MM 2.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 Utility Work westbound from MM 0 to MM 1.0: Shoulder and single lane closure on the I-75 on ramp from SR-8 (Ringgold Road) towards the Tennessee Welcome Center. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/07/23 through 03/15/23 from 9 am – 4 pm. [2019-578]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 20.01: Shoulder and single lane closures from Bonny Oaks Drive to Tyner Road. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/27/23 through 03/10/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2023-095]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from LM 0.0 to LM 0.6: On Monday, 03/13/23 through Wednesday, 03/15/23 intermittent closures of the right (#4) lane will be in place to perform the biennial inspection of the Olgiati Bridge. Work will take place from 8 AM to 5 PM.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) TDOT Maintenance northbound from LM .08 to LM 1.6: TDOT Maintenance will perform bridge end work Monday 03/13/23 through Wednesday 03/15/23 from 8 PM to 6 AM, lanes 3-5 will be closed along with the Red Bank exit.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 03/09/23, 03/10/23, 03/13/23, 03/14/23 and 03/15/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 7.58: Interior lane closure between Jefferson Street and Madison Street. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/13/23 through 03/17/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2023-062]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 03/31/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2022-754]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNW282]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-019]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work southbound from LM 14.22 to LM 9.35: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Goodfield Road to Cottonport Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/26/23 through 03/17/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-366]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 03/25/23 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM. [2022-643]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: During this reporting period from Sunday thru Thursday night from 8 PM-6 AM the contractor will have 1 lane closed on I75 from MM 2- MM18 as they work to clean various drains in this area. If they get finished in this area, they will move to I24 and from MM184 - MM176 work to clean those drains.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNW335]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes.: During the daytime the contractor will be repairing concrete pavement at several ramp locations along SR-29 in Soddy Daisy in Hamilton County. First location: The on and off-ramps at SR-29 and SR-319. Second location: The SR-29 SB exit to Thrasher Pike and the Thrasher Pike on-ramp to SR-29 SB. Third location: The SR-29 exit to SR-153 SB. Half the width of the ramps will be closed during repairs leaving a 10-foot minimum lane width. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNV341]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNW127]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./Harris/cnw283]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be installing new sign footings on I-40 EB and WB from MM 323 to MM 327 in Cumberland County using shoulder closures. Please use caution when driving by the work zone.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNW194]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNW334]

MCMINN COUNTY - CNW282: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.

