Minister of Transport marks fourth anniversary of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragedy and announces commemorative projects

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, claiming the lives of 157 people, including 18 Canadians and many others with ties to Canada. The Government of Canada stands in solidarity with their families and loved ones who continue to live with a profound sense of loss. We continue to keep those who were lost in our thoughts and in our hearts.

Today, on the fourth anniversary of this tragic accident, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is providing financial support for commemorative projects that will honour and preserve the memory of the victims of Flight ET302 in a long-lasting, visible and meaningful way.

Ten Canadian not-for-profit organizations will receive funding to support projects that commemorate the diverse interests and passions of the victims. The commemorative projects will contribute to youth-focused, environmental, humanitarian and community-based causes in Canada and Africa and will be a lasting tribute to the efforts and interests of the victims.

The organizations receiving funding are:

Canadian Physicians for Aid and Relief (CPAR): Commemorating Victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by Empowering Disadvantaged High School Students in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Working with high school students in Addis Ababa , the project includes youth education and career development; social development; sexual and reproductive health awareness; environmental awareness and stewardship; and humanitarian activities; as well as several school garden projects.

The association proposes to implement a five-year International Youth Delegate Commemoration Programme supporting the participation of young Canadians (18 to 30 years old) seeking to learn and share their experiences in United Nations meetings and events. The program will provide youth from across Canada with the experience of being a United Nations delegate.

The Pinnguaq Ocean Conservation Makerspace Kits program aims to raise awareness and promote best practices for ocean conservation by blending Inuit and Western Knowledge. The program will be delivered in person in Nunavut and online across Canada to Inuit youth. The program includes four modules:

Introduction to Ringed Seals; Environmental Impact of Climate Change; Water Monitoring Project; and Innovative Climate Change Solutions.

The Eco-Action Accelerator aims to empower young Canadians to transform their environmental service projects into bigger and more impactful initiatives. The program provides alumni of the Employment and Social Development Canada Service Corps with valuable resources such as business plan guidance; a supportive network; access to professional resources; as well as a microgrant of up to $5,000 to cover initial expansion costs.

The project aims to attract more youth in Orillia, Ontario , to the field of conservation, through education and outreach activities; creating a local environmental youth council; building a community science program; and providing the opportunity to work on unique conservation projects.

The project aims to promote wetland conservation as a nature-based solution to climate change through actions led by the provincial Youth Council. The primary objectives for the project are to enhance youth leadership skills in acting for wetlands and climate; advance wetland conservation and climate change action; and commemorate the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragedy.

The CWF proposes to launch commemorative cohorts of the Canadian Conservation Corps (CCC). The CCC is a three-part conservation program that allows young people to learn about themselves, their community, and the environment. Part one is a training and expedition phase; part two participants volunteer with a conservation organization in Canada ; and part three participants deliver meaningful service projects in their home community.

The DYC aims to build and enhance their existing youth-focused programs and services, as well as develop new programs such as a meal program, to better serve communities in need in Calgary, Alberta .

The Pauls Fund plans to offer a new program to provide scholarships to at-risk and low-income high school students in Kenya , Africa . The scholarships will cover tuition and associated fees for the first four years.

The organization aims to create a youth-focused, environmental, and community-based outdoor urban learning space. This space will be accessible to the Selkirk Friendship Centre Daycare, students at Robert Smith School, and the wider Selkirk, Manitoba community. The goal is to create an outdoor garden where youth can learn about environment, the earth, and the animals.

Quote

"We continue to remember the Canadian victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragedy who lost their lives on this day in 2019, and our government remains committed to supporting the families and friends left behind. These commemorative projects will pay tribute to those who lost their lives by building on their contributions to youth-focused, humanitarian, environmental and community-based causes, and their desire to make this world a better place. We are honoured to have worked with the families to develop the Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, ensuring the victims will never be forgotten."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 provided $5.6 million over five years to Transport Canada for initiatives to commemorate those who lost their lives in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragedy.

over five years to Transport Canada for initiatives to commemorate those who lost their lives in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragedy. In November 2022 , Minister Alghabra announced the creation of the Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Tragedy. The Fund is comprised of two components – scholarships and commemorative projects.

, Minister Alghabra announced the creation of the Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Tragedy. The Fund is comprised of two components – scholarships and commemorative projects. Universities Canada has been selected to administer the scholarship component of the Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The $2.5-million scholarship program will be implemented over a five-year period, beginning in the 2023/24 academic year.

has been selected to administer the scholarship component of the Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The scholarship program will be implemented over a five-year period, beginning in the 2023/24 academic year. To honour all victims of air tragedies, the Government of Canada has designated January 8 of every year as a National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters.

Associated Links

