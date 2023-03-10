Media Advisory - Artemis II crew announcement - Media accreditation to attend the Houston event

LONGUEUIL, QC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - On Monday, April 3, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will announce the four astronauts assigned to the Artemis II mission during an event at NASA Johnson Space Center's Ellington Field in Houston.

Canadian media wishing to attend the event must contact the Johnson newsroom no later than 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 17, by calling 281-483-5111 or emailing jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. For more information, please consult NASA's media advisory.

An event will also be hosted at CSA headquarters. More details will follow.

For both events, all media requests to interview the CSA astronaut and/or CSA leadership must be coordinated with the CSA Media Relations Office (information below).

Accreditation deadline for Houston event:

March 17, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Contact:

Johnson newsroom

Telephone: 281-483-5111

Email: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov

