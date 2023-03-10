NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Discrete Diodes Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Discrete Diodes estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2022-2030. Power Diode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Small Signal Diode segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $841.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR

The Discrete Diodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$841.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Electronic Components: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Semiconductor Devices Become Integral to Electronics Manufacturing

Key Statistical Findings

Discrete Diodes - Market Overview

Discrete Diodes - A Mature Market Characterized by Product

Commoditization & Pricing Pressures

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Electronic Contract Manufacturers Emerge as Primary Consumer

Segment for Discrete Diodes

Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Outlook

Discrete Diodes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Central Semiconductor Corp. (USA)

Diodes Incorporated (USA)

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

IXYS Corporation (USA)

M/A-Com Technology Solutions (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Semikron International GmbH (Germany)

Semtech Corporation (USA)

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Markets Continue to be Bright Spots for Growth

The Booming ECMS Sector to Boost Demand for Discrete Diodes in

Asia-Pacific

Discrete Diodes Market Faces Inevitable Challenge from

Integrated Circuit Chips

A Look into Key Electronic Device Markets Helping Sustain

Demand for Discrete Diodes

Communications Equipment - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Stable Consumer Electronics Market to Sustain Growth

Computers and Computer Peripherals Weighing Down on the Market

Rising Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Steady Automobile Production & Increasing Electronic Content in

Automobiles to Boost Market Prospects for Discrete Diodes

Applications of Diodes Grow in the Medical Electronics Sector

Miniaturization Gains Momentum

Advanced Packaging Technologies Take Center Stage

A Brief Review of Select Discrete Diodes

RF & Microwave Diodes - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Military & Space Applications - A Potential Market for Schottky

Diodes

Other Diodes

Diode Arrays Witness Surge in Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

