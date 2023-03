MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to make an announcement regarding Harvesters Support Grant and Community Food Programs Fund agreements

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, will make an announcement regarding Nutrition North Canada's Harvesters Support Grant and Community Food Programs Fund agreements.

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

Where:



Kivalliq Regional Visitor Centre

131 Sivulliq Avenue

Rankin Inlet NU X0C 0G0

