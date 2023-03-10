Global Neobanking Market Trends Report 2023: Older Generations Tend to have Less Financial Relationship with Neobanks than the Younger Ones - Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neobanking Market and Trends 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital-only bank account ownership is not equal among women and men across countries worldwide

The adoption and development of neobanks was accelerated throughout the pandemic. Many consumers switched to online services in various aspects of their lives, and banking was no different.

The global neobanking market size has almost doubled between 2020 and 2022, proving the increased adoption of neobanking services, as found by this report. Whereas the neobanking user distribution in terms of age and gender shows gaps between old and young, and women and men.

Across various countries, the gender gap between adults with a digital-only bank account can be observed in almost every country, with men owning a digital-only bank account displaying a larger share than women.

Additionally, when looking at the age distribution, older generations tend to have less financial relationship with neobanks than the younger ones. Whereas in countries like Germany and Hong Kong, the age distribution of neobanking users was rather even.

Brazil is among the leading countries in digital banking

Brazil displays one of the highest shares of digital-only bank account adoption, reaching close to half of all adults in the country. Furthermore, this share is projected to increase significantly through 2027.

When compared to the global average, Brazil also shows high shares of digital-only banking users among all age groups, led by adults aged 25-34. Among the top 20 independent neobanks, due to the high digital banking use in the country, Brazil's NU Bank ranked extremely high in terms of valuation at the end of 2021, beating neobanks from Europe, America, and Asia.

The number of annual fintech startups (incl. digital banking) in Brazil has also experienced continuous growth and nearly tripled from 2017 to 2021, demonstrating the country's leading position in the field of neobanking.

Questions Covered:

What are the top three trends in the Neobanking landscape globally in 2022?

Who are the key players in neobanking across the globe in 2022?

What is the forecasted share of adults with a digital-only bank account in 2027?

What share of banked consumers had financial relationships with neobanks in 2021?

What is the specific consumer type that is the most ready to switch to a Neobank?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Market Overview

Top 3 Trends in Neobanking, October 2022

Neobanking Market Size, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f

Top 20 Independent Neobanks, by Valuation, in USD billion, December 2021

Share of Primary Financial Relationships, by Type of Bank, in % of Banking Service Consumers, August 2021

Most Used Neobank Products, in % of Neobanking Service Consumers, August 2021

Breakdown of Primary Financial Relationships With Neobanks, by Age, in % of Banking Service Consumers, August 2021

Share of Consumers Who Rate Importance of Seamless Integration of Financial Providers as Extremely or Very High, by Type of Bank, in % of Banking Service Consumers, August 2021

Share of Banking Service Consumers Who Completely or Mostly Trust Their Bank, incl. "Neobanks", in %, August 2021

Share of Banking Service Consumers Who Are Willing to Expand the Use of Products and Services if Neobanks Partnered With the Most Trusted Financial And/or Hi-Tech Company, in %, August 2021

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Neobanks Current Developments Overview, October 2022

Share of Primary Financial Relationships, by Type of Bank, in % of Banking Service Consumers, August 2021

Share of Banking Service Consumers Who Are Willing to Expand Use of Products and Services if Neobanks Partnered With Most Trusted Financial And/or Hi-Tech Company, in %, August 2021

3.2. United Kingdom

3.3. France

3.4. Spain

3.5. Poland

3.6. Italy

3.7. Romania

3.8. Ireland

3.9. Portugal

3.10. Germany

3.11. Denmark

3.12. Russia

4. North America

4.1. United States

4.2. Canada

5. Asia-Pacific

5.1. Regional

Neobanks Current Developments Overview, October 2022

Share of Primary Financial Relationships, by Type of Bank, in % of Banking Service Consumers, August 2021

Share of Banking Service Consumers Who Are Willing to Expand Use of Products and Services if Neobanks Partnered With Most Trusted Financial and/or Hi-Tech Company, in %, August 2021

5.2. Hong Kong

5.3. Singapore

5.4. Australia

5.5. South Korea

6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

Neobanks Current Developments Overview, October 2022

Share of Primary Financial Relationships, by Type of Bank, in % of Banking Service Consumers, August 2021

Breakdown of Distribution of Fintech Companies, by Segment, in %, 2021

Average Annual Growth Rate of Fintech Segment, by Fintech Segment, in %, 2017-2021

Share of Banking Service Consumers Who Are Willing to Expand Use of Products and Services if Neobanks Partnered With Most Trusted Financial and/or Hi-Tech Company, in %, August 2021

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Mexico

6.4. Colombia

7. Middle East and Africa

7.1. Middle East

Neobanks Current Developments Overview, October 2022

Share of Respondents Who Prefer to Do Their Banking Online in Some Form, in %, March 2021 - March 2022

7.2. Africa

Number of Neobanks, 2012-2021

Top 10 Neobanks, by Number of Customers, in thousands, 2021

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ally

Anext

Chime

Chipper

Current

Judo-Bank

K-Bank

Kakao-Bank

Kuda

Monzo

N26

NU Bank

Nubank

Opay

Revolut

SoFi

Starling

Tinkoff

Tyme Bank

Varo Money

WeBank

