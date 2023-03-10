Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,732 in the last 365 days.

Global Pressure Transmitter Market Is Expected to Generate $4.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in adoption of industrial automation by manufacturing industries worldwide serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global pressure transmitter market. The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the growth of the market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global pressure transmitter market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pressure Transmitter Market garnered $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.  

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10197 

Report Coverage & Details: 

Report Coverage  Details 
Forecast Period  2022–2031 
Base Year  2021 
Market Size in 2021  $2.8 billion 
Market Size in 2031  $4.2 billion 
CAGR  4.1% 
No. of Pages in Report  312 
Segments covered  Type, End Use Industry, and Region. 
Drivers   Surge in adoption of industrial automation by manufacturing industries worldwide  It offers numerous benefits, such as improved product quality, increased productivity, reduced operational costs, and better health & safety during various processes 
Opportunities  Increased investment in the energy sector   Technological advancements that help to minimize human errors 
Restraints  The high cost associated with implementing automated systems and digital communication interfaces  The availability of alternative technologies that can perform similar functions 

Covid-19 Scenario:  

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had caused severe disruptions in the supply chains, leading to delays in the delivery of pressure transmitters and a decline in demand from industries such as manufacturing and process industries.  
  • On the other hand, the healthcare industry had experienced an increased demand for pressure transmitters for monitoring and controlling the pressure of fluids and gases in medical equipment such as ventilators and respirators.  
  • Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the growth of the global pressure transmitter market. 
  • As the world recovers from the pandemic and industries resume their operations, the demand for pressure transmitters is expected to gradually rise, and the increasing demand in emerging economies is expected to drive growth in the market in the coming years. 

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global pressure transmitter market based on type, end use industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.  

Based on end use industry, the oil and gas segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global pressure transmitter market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.  

Based on type, the differential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global pressure transmitter market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the gauge segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.  

Buy This Report (312 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3YAZ4DG 


Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global pressure transmitter market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.  

Leading market players of the global pressure transmitter market analyzed in the research include Honeywell Process Solutions, Omega Engineering, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB Ltd., Danfoss, Emerson Electric Co., Dwyer Instruments Inc, Yokogawa India Ltd., WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd.  

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global pressure transmitter market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.  

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pressure-transmitter-market/purchase-options 

Key Benefits for Stakeholders 


  • This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. 
  • The overall pressure transmitter market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold. 
  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. 
  • The current global pressure transmitter market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency. 
  • Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the pressure transmitter market. 
  • The report includes the market share of key vendors and global pressure transmitter market trends. 

Pressure Transmitter Market Key Segments: 

End-use Industry 

  • Oil and Gas 
  • Water and Wastewater Treatment 
  • Metals and Mining 
  • Pharmaceutical 
  • Others 

Type 

  • Absolute 
  • Gauge 
  • Differential 
  • Multivariable 

By Region 

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) 
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) 
  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa) 

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/3yylHxG 

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):  


Pressure Sensor Market was valued at $11.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027 

Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market  was valued at $213.60 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $349.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030 

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market was valued at $34.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $52.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030 

4G Equipment Market valued at $40,415.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $185,050.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026 

About Us 

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. 

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. 

Contact: 

David Correa 
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive 
#205, Portland, OR 97220 
United States 
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 
UK: +44-845-528-1300 
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 
Fax: +1(855)550-5975 
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/semiconductor-and-electronics 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Pressure Transmitter Market Is Expected to Generate $4.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more