Yoh Recognized on Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2023 List of Best Staffing Firms to Work For

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoh, the leading international talent and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, was named by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For among North American firms.



This prestigious program was conducted by SIA, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, in conjunction with Quantum Workplace. To calculate the program’s rankings, SIA asked internal employees at more than 450 eligible staffing firms to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, diversity and inclusion, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits.

Last year, Yoh landed on SIA’s 2022 lists of the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the U.S., the Largest Information Technology (IT) Staffing Firms in the U.S., the Largest Life Sciences Staffing Firms in the U.S., and the Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms in the U.S.

“All of us at Yoh are thrilled to have earned this incredible recognition on SIA’s 2023 list of Best Staffing Firms to Work For! It is a testament to our teams and the passion, drive and commitment they exhibit every day to serve our clients and bring to life the culture of respect, integrity and care that we’ve built over many years,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh. “For decades, we’ve maintained that we have the very best group of talent in this business, and that belief stems from the dynamic, family-like atmosphere we’ve worked to create. We are grateful to have received this ranking and know that it sets the bar even higher for our organization to continue to improve and remain a fantastic place to work and build a long-term career, while helping some of the world’s biggest companies identify and source great talent for their organizations.”

Winners of the 2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For awards for North America were announced on March 8 by SIA during its Executive Forum North America held in Miami Beach, Florida. The Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2023 awards were sponsored by Sense.

“This year’s winners have exhibited an exceptional commitment to providing value and care, which is truly commendable in a year that has tested every organization’s resilience, determination, and empathy,” said Anil Dharni, CEO and co-founder of Sense. “We celebrate their success and acknowledge their dedication in delivering excellence despite the obstacles. It is an honor to recognize and applaud their outstanding performance, which sets a standard for others to follow.”

To gather statistically sound results, participating companies were required to reach a minimum level of participation from internal employees. Companies were ranked in each size category according to their overall score. Yoh was listed as a top company with between 201-500 staff employees. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results. SIA does not charge eligible companies for participation, and all companies completing the survey received a report highlighting their organization’s results.

“Being recognized on industry lists for your work as a company is always an honor. But that honor is even higher when your own workers’ ratings place you on those lists. That is the case for SIA’s Best Staffing Firms to Work For, where employees and temps provide the data for our rankings,” said Barry Asin, president of SIA. “We cannot be happier for the 2023 honorees and the great company cultures they have created, and we are excited to help elevate the industry by highlighting best practices in employee engagement and retention.”

For more information about Staffing Industry Analysts’ Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2023, visit: StaffingIndustryAnalysts.com.



ABOUT YOH

For more than 80 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success. Our Specialty Practices recruiting experts find high-impact professionals in Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology, Interactive Entertainment and Telecommunications. For clients with workforce management needs, our DZConneX Total Talent Solutions offering delivers large-scale workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Direct Sourcing, and Advisory and Consulting Services. Yoh is part of Day & Zimmermann, a $2.7 Billion USD services company, and benefits from more than 80 years of Day & Zimmermann’s experience managing and solving complex talent challenges for some of the world’s leading companies. For more information, visit www.yoh.com.

Media Contact

Joe McIntyre

(215) 564-3200 ext. 112

joe@gobraithwaite.com