mHealth Apps Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2029 | Apple, MDCalc, Ovia Health

HTF Market Intelligence is understanding the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and Market trends provides our clients.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released mHealth Apps Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global mHealth Apps Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the mHealth Apps Market.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global mHealth Apps market to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global mHealth Apps Market Breakdown by Type (Disease management, Fitness apps, Medical apps, Stress management, Others) by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The mHealth Apps market size is estimated to increase by USD 289.67 Billion at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 24.93 Billion.
mHealth (mobile health) apps are software applications designed for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets to help users manage their health and wellness. These apps offer a range of features and functionalities, including tracking fitness, nutrition, medication, and mental health.
mHealth Apps market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the Technology segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms.
mHealth Apps market - Competition Analysis
The global mHealth Apps market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Orange (France), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), Airstrip Technologies, Inc. (United States), Apple, Inc. (United States), AT&T (United States), Allscripts (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the players which are also part of the research coverage are Nutrimedy Inc. (United States), Unmind (United Kingdom), Ovia Health (United Kingdom), Sony (Japan), MDCalc (United States.
mHealth Apps market - Geographical Outlook
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in mHealth Apps market. According to our research, the region will account for % of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Difficulties in finding mHealth Apps on Android or Apple Stores.
What key data is demonstrated in this mHealth Apps market report?
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period
• Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mHealth Apps market between 2023 and 2028
• Precise estimation of the size of the mHealth Apps market and its contribution to the parent market
• Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
• Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
• Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mHealth Apps market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
- Overview of mHealth Apps Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- mHealth Apps Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2018-2028)
- mHealth Apps Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2018-2028)
- mHealth Apps Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2018-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2018-2023E)
- mHealth Apps Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2023E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- mHealth Apps Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
