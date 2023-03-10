gamma and Entertainment Icon Snoop Dogg Announce Today's Arrival of the Death Row Records Catalog to All Streaming Services Worldwide

gamma and Snoop Dogg Sign Long-Term Licensing Agreement for Exclusive Rights to Market and Distribute Death Row Records Catalog

gamma to release two additional albums from Snoop as well as sign new artists to the Death Row Records Label

gamma and Snoop Dogg celebrate today's arrival of the Death Row Records catalog, inclusive of music and videos, to all streaming services worldwide. This partnership is designed as a long-term licensing agreement which provides gamma with the exclusive worldwide rights to market and distribute the Death Row Records catalog. Vydia, recently acquired by gamma, will distribute the music exclusively.

Additionally, gamma will also release two new albums from Snoop Dogg as well as collaborate in signing new artists to Death Row Records.

Snoop acquired Death Row Records in February 2022 and removed it from all DSPs in a strategic move to organize the rights and rectify the royalty disbursement. While orchestrating the next steps for the Death Row Records catalog and legacy, he found a partner in the Co-founder and CEO of gamma, Larry Jackson. gamma and Snoop developed a plan to make the seminal music available to its global fanbase. As a marketing driver, they recently provided a selection of classic songs from the catalog to Tik Tok exclusively, giving fans an opportunity to cut videos, which resulted in millions of uses and further increasing thirst for the influential music.

"I bought my first album at 11 years old, with my allowance money. That album was Doggystyle. I was so worried about how explicit the cover was, that I hid it in my bedroom so my parents wouldn't see it. The album's music and its provocative cover left an indelible stamp on how I view hip-hop. It is with profound pleasure that we are now partnering with Death Row Records, the greatest hip-hop catalog of all time, and with my dear friend Snoop," said Jackson.

"I'm a visionary and so is Larry, and it's only right that we come together to bring The Death Row Records catalog back to the forefront with gamma, especially given it's the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle. It was important for me to get the business of the music right and take care of the creative forces behind it, before making it public again. The music we created is timeless and as relevant today as it was when we released it, and now the world is gonna enjoy it for generations to come. Death Row Bacc! " said Snoop. Today fans can now stream some of their favorite albums. The reintroduced catalog includes Snoop's Doggystyle, Tha Dogfather, 2Pac's All Eyez on Me, Tha Dogg Pound's Dogg Food, and soundtracks for Above the Rim and Murder Was the Case among others.

About gamma.:

gamma, founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, is a modern media and technology enterprise created to revolutionize the way artists create, distribute, and monetize their content and brand. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York and London.

Visit gamma at www.thegamma.com and follow us Twitter/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube.

About Death Row Records:

Death Row Records is the legendary label founded in 1991 by The D.O.C., Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, and Dick Griffey. The label became a sensation — releasing multi-platinum hip-hop albums by West Coast-based artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound, and 2Pac during the 1990s. In 2022, Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records.

About Snoop Dogg:

An Entertainment Industry Mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and Icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005271/en/