Evogen Supports Health from the Inside Out with the Launch of a Powerful Liver Support Supplement

Evogen Nutrition, a leader in sports nutrition and supplementation, launches a new liver support supplement to optimize liver health and performance.

IRVING, Texas, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evogen Nutrition, a legacy brand in the supplement industry, is taking a deeper dive into the overall health of its consumers. With little thought put into what's going on inside your body, it's easy to brush things off until something goes wrong. Evogen Nutrition is taking a proactive stance on health with the launch of their new liver support supplement — Evogen Liver Longer.

Performance and results from the gym stem from how well your body is able to function. A kink in the system can throw everything off. 22X Olympia winning coach Hany Rambod takes a holistic approach with his athletes to ensure they are well-rounded when it comes to their overall health and performance.

"Your liver has more than 100 roles that it needs to fill, and the constant stress put on this organ can eventually take its toll. Therefore, it's imperative that we detox the liver and support it by helping promote the growth of new, healthy liver cells. This is why we developed Liver Longer! We've included potent ingredients like patented Siliphos®, Milk Thistle Extract, N-Acetyl L-Cysteine, Blueberry Fiber Powder, and Artichoke Leaf Extract to help detox, repair, and improve liver health and functioning, I can't wait for all of you to try it!" says Hany Rambod, Founder and Owner of Evogen Nutrition.

The launch of Evogen Liver Longer to the brand's portfolio of 100+ products brings a new level of protection to important organs and their function. Liver Longer contains a vast array of potent and patented ingredients such as Siliphos® and milk thistle extract to provide powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in addition to protecting liver cells from damage and promoting their regeneration. Furthermore, Liver Longer aids in proper digestion, detoxing the liver from harsh compounds, and may produce hepatoprotective effects to optimize liver health and functioning.

Adding Evogen Liver Longer to a well-rounded supplement regimen can also maximize overall health and well-being. The precise combination of compounding ingredients in Evogen Liver Longer may support bone strength by preventing the loss of bone mineral density that is common with age. The comprehensive Liver Longer formula can also help improve skin health, improve cholesterol levels, reduce insulin resistance, and aid in proper weight management.

Evogen Nutrition Liver Longer is available now at http://www.EvogenNutrition.com. Get yours today to help optimize your liver health!

About Evogen Nutrition

Evogen Nutrition, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a rapidly expanding, healthy lifestyle sports nutrition company that designs and creates a cutting-edge line of nutritional supplements. Founded and led by world-class trainer Hany Rambod, Evogen's elite products appeal to all categories of an active lifestyle, including muscle building, weight loss, and general fitness through a daily nutritional supplement regimen. The foundation of Evogen's nutritional protocols is based on the world-famous FST-7 physique training system invented by Rambod. Evogen Nutrition is sold in over 60 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://www.EvogenNutrition.com.

SOURCE Evogen Nutrition