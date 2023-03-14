What are the Rules, Who Gets to Make Them: Navigating Social Media Landscapes with James Czerniawski and Tracy Rosenberg
ALX events has partnered with the Social Media Freedom Foundation to present the 2023 Internet Equality Summit (IES) charity event May 11th & 12th in Orange County, California. This non-partisan event provides the opportunity to hear from experts in the field about the latest advances in internet policy and regulation. We are thrilled to announce an IES session featuring internet policy experts Tracy Rosenberg and James Czerniawski. With billions of users and a global reach, social media companies face a difficult challenge in balancing freedom of expression with the need to protect users from harmful content. As speakers, James and Tracy will debate and analyze this challenge of online governance from both sides of the political spectrum.
The speakers:
Tracy Rosenberg has worked as Media Alliance’s Executive Director since 2007. She has organized and advocated for a free, accountable and accessible media system, focusing on the protection and sustainability of alternative media outlets, monitored the mainstream media for accuracy and fair representation and facilitated the training of numerous nonprofit organizations and citizen’s groups in effective communications. Tracy currently sits on the board of the Alliance for Community Media Western Region, serves on the anchor committee of the MediaJustice coalition and co-coordinates Oakland Privacy, the Bay Area surveillance coalition defending the right to privacy and enhancing public transparency and oversight.
James Czerniawski is a senior policy analyst in Technology and Innovation at Americans for Prosperity, a national think tank in DC with 35 state chapters around the country. His previous experience includes working as a technology and innovation policy analyst at the Libertas Institute and as a Program Coordinator with the American Institute for Economic Research. Writing about Section 230, antitrust, consumer data privacy, cybersecurity, and technology and innovation issues, his work has been featured in Real Clear Future, The Morning Consult, U.S. News and World Report, and more.
Registration
For sponsorship, participation, or attendee registration, please visit IES23.com.
For media inquiries, questions, and further information, please email info@alxevents.com.
Kristen Winters
