BetNow’s March Madness Betting Options Go Live March 12th

/EIN News/ -- Willemstad, Curaçao, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetNow, an online betting site, announced that it will have March Madness bets up on its site on March 12th. This will follow the release of the 68 teams that will qualify for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

BetNow has offered March Madness betting since the beginning of the site. Betting options at BetNow will include the point spread, the money line, and the over/under on each game, all in addition to betting options for the March Madness bracket.

Every year, independent of game-by-game betting, March Madness holds a tournament for the best, most correct bracket.

BetNow will also offer in-game betting options. Through these, bettors will be able to bet on which team is ahead at the end of a half, and so forth.

“Last year we had more bettors and more winners than we had in any previous year. We’re always grateful to have so many people bet with BetNow. Our professional handicappers spend all season doing their research so that they can put together the best lines and betting options for our players. What we’re especially proud of is how many options we offer for betting on March Madness in addition to the bracket. Sure, filling out the bracket is fun but it’s also one of the more challenging forms of betting. We want there to be as many winners as possible. Thus, we have options for betting game by game, betting through the game, and so forth. We can’t wait to get started with March Madness 2023, because it’s going to be the best one yet,” said a spokesperson from BetNow.

BetNow will offer its slate of betting options in addition to college basketball games. Players will be able to go to the site and bet on pro basketball games, hockey, baseball, and other sports.

For more information about betting March Madness, betting on college basketball, or to make a press inquiry, contact BetNow.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/betnows-march-madness-betting-options-go-live-march-12th/

BetNow https://www.betnow.eu/ pr@betnow.eu