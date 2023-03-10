NH Coastal Lobster Trap Cleanup Scheduled for Saturday, April 8

Contact:

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095

Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095

March 10, 2023

Durham, NH – If you are out enjoying New Hampshire’s beaches on Saturday, April 8, you may see more activity than usual. The Granite State’s commercial fishing community and volunteers will be busy that day collecting lobster traps and other fishing gear that winter storms have washed up onto the shoreline.

The clean up event will begin at 8:00 a.m. on April 8 in both Rye Harbor and the Hampton Harbor State Marinas. Individuals with a commercial lobster trap license of any sort are invited to participate in this year’s derelict trap cleanup efforts. A rain date of April 22 has been set if necessary. Please sign in with NH Fish and Game Department staff at either clean up location to ensure your volunteer status is recorded, which will waive the derelict gear surcharge associated with your 2024 lobster license.

This annual endeavor is a partnership among the New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen’s Association, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the New Hampshire Division of Ports and Harbors, the Hampton Public Works Department, North Atlantic Services, and receives support from the Fishing for Energy partnership.

2023 marks the 29th year that volunteers and the commercial fishing community have aligned in support of a coastal trap cleanup. During the last cleanup event, more than 60 commercial harvesters helped to remove 7 tons of lobster traps and fishing gear.

The public is reminded that lobster pots and traps are private property. State law prohibits anyone except for the gear owner or a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer from possessing or moving them. To learn more about lobster harvesting, contact the NH Fish and Game Marine Division at 603-868-1095 or Reg3@wildlife.nh.gov.