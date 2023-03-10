Ukraine: register for EU Career Days in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia in mid-March

EU Career Days will take place in mid-March in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia.

The events are scheduled for 16 and 17 March in Odesa, and 17 and 18 March in Zaporizhzhia.

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine invites students, representatives of public organisations, businesses, civil servants and active young citizens to take part in the online events of the EU Career Day.

In Odesa, the event is co-organised by the EU Information Centre at the Odesa National Economic University, and in Zaporizhzhia by the Zaporizhzhia National University.

You can find out more about the programme and register for the Career Days on the Facebook event pages – in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia.

Find out more

EU Delegation to Ukraine Facebook page