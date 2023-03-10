Submit Release
EU launches grant call for Georgian CSOs with total budget of €9.2 million

The EU Delegation to Georgia invites civil society organisations (CSOs) registered in Georgia and the EU to apply for a grant competition. 

This call aims at strengthening the role and capacity of civil society as governance actors in Georgia in various fields: public administration reform, public finance management, gender equality, ethnic minorities, human rights, rule of law, environment and climate change.

The overall indicative amount made available under this call for proposals is €9,200,000. The grant should cover between 50 and 95 per cent of the eligible costs.

The deadline for applications is 24 April.

