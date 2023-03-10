Borrell: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia power plant significantly increases risk of a nuclear accident

Russia’s recent attack on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which led to another shutdown of the plant from the Ukrainian power grid, has significantly increased the risk of a nuclear accident, EU High Representative Josep Borrell told a press conference after the EU Foreign Affair (Development) Council in Stockholm on 9 March.

“The [power] plant has to rely on diesel generators for the cooling of its reactors,” said Borrell. “This is a serious breach to nuclear safety, caused by Russia. Zaporizhzhia is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe – the biggest in Europe – and Russia is putting in danger the entirety of our joint European continent, Russia included.”

Concerning the main topic of the Council – the reconstruction of Ukraine – he added that the EU needs to leverage its funding to attract private investment both from Ukraine and from Europe.

“Let’s be realistic: reconstruction will be the next huge task. The longer the war lasts, the higher the damage will be and more impressive the work that we have to do in order to support Ukraine to rebuild,” said Borrell.

