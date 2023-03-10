Cranach Patent Attorneys Brings Their Expertise in Opposition Patent Law

/EIN News/ -- Aberdeen, United Kingdom, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cranach Patent Attorneys, a leading UK-based firm in the field of intellectual property law, promotes another one of its specialty services– Opposition Patent Law. The company has also emphasized their presence across the UK, with offices in key locations like London, Aberdeen, and Edinburgh.

Opposition Patent Law is a highly specialized area of patent law that deals with disputes arising from the registration of patents. Cranach Patent Attorneys’ expansion into this area demonstrates their commitment to providing comprehensive and integrated solutions for their clients’ intellectual property needs.

The firm’s team of experienced attorneys is well-equipped to handle oppositions and appeals before the European Patent Office (EPO) and the UK Intellectual Property Office, including the preparation of written submissions, the conduct of oral proceedings, and representation before the Boards of Appeal. Cranach Patent Attorneys is committed to ensuring that their clients’ interests are safeguarded throughout the entire process, and they work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcomes.

In addition to Opposition Patent Law, Cranach Patent Attorneys’ extensive presence across the UK is another important aspect of the offering. The firm’s offices are strategically located in key cities, including London, Aberdeen, and Edinburgh, allowing them to serve clients across the UK. Each office is staffed by highly trained attorneys who are well-versed in the nuances of local patent law and practice, providing clients with access to expert advice.

Cranach has always believed in providing a personalized and tailored service to its clients. Their goal is to work closely with clients in their local communities and provide them with a high level of support.

With their expansion into Opposition Patent Law and their extensive presence across the UK, Cranach Patent Attorneys is well-positioned to provide clients with a comprehensive range of intellectual property services. Whether clients are looking to secure patents, protect their intellectual property rights, or resolve disputes related to their patents, Cranach Patent Attorneys is committed to providing premium representation to achieve the best possible outcomes.

Cranach Patent Attorneys 431 Union St 4th floor Aberdeen AB11 6DA United Kingdom +44 1224 007022 https://www.cranach.co.uk/