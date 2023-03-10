Seanergy Maritime Announces the Date for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- Earnings Release: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Before Market Open in New York

Conference Call and Webcast: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

GLYFADA, Greece, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, prior to the open of the market in New York on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Seanergy’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Audio Webcast and Earnings Presentation:

There will be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides available through the Company’s website. To access the slides and listen to the archived audio file, visit our website, following the Webcast & Presentations section under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the Seanergy website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, following this link.

Conference Call Details:

Participants have the option to register for the call using the following link. You can use any number from the list or add your phone number and let the system call you right away.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the U.S. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels.

The Company's operating fleet consists of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of approximately 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,846,965 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forwardlooking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

