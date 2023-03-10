Applications Now Open for 7th Annual GlobalSTL Health Innovation Summit

Summit to connect innovators with $410 billion in corporate and health system buying power

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare innovators are invited to apply for the 7th Annual GlobalSTL Health Innovation Summit (GHIS). The Summit provides a highly curated, intimate business development event where invited companies meet with decision makers from large organizations that have specific pain points they are trying to solve for. The application deadline is April 14, and the Summit will be held on August 15 and 16 in St. Louis.

GlobalSTL’s innovation buying platform is comprised of 21 healthcare organizations (systems, payers, and PBMs) from across five Midwestern states, whose combined revenues exceed $410 billion, representing 10% of US healthcare spending – an attractive business opportunity for international and national companies looking to secure scalable revenue.

Applicants should have:

At least one to two years of funding runway.

Early or established commercial traction (or a handful of paying customers that demonstrate product-market fit.)

A solution that addresses one or more of our strategic partners’ top priorities, which range from building an end-to-end patient journey to finding solutions for the healthcare workforce crisis. (The full “shopping list” can be found on our website.)

Innovators selected for the 2023 Summit will receive a wide variety of benefits, including:

A one-on-one business development meeting scheduled one month prior to the Summit.

Dedicated time to pitch their solution on the main Summit stage.

Post-Summit business development support from the GlobalSTL team.

For more information and to apply, please visit our website.

About BioSTL

Since 2001, St. Louis nonprofit BioSTL has laid the foundation for the region’s innovation economy with a comprehensive set of transformational programs that advance St. Louis’ leadership in solving important world challenges in agriculture, medicine, healthcare, and other fields. BioSTL has introduced nationally acclaimed initiatives in startup creation and investment (BioGenerator), strategic business attraction (GlobalSTL), physical environment (including the Cortex Innovation District and BioGenerator Labs), entrepreneur support, seed and venture capital, a diverse and inclusive workforce, and public policy. Find us online at biostl.org and follow us on twitter @BioSTL.

