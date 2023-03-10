The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authority allows FDA to help strengthen the nation’s public health protections against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats including infectious diseases, by facilitating the availability and use of medical countermeasures (MCMs) needed during public health emergencies. Learn more about Emergency Use Authorization.

FDA expects the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) declared by the Department of Health and Human Services under the Public Health Service Act to expire on May 11, 2023. The ending of the COVID-19 PHE will not impact CDER's ability to authorize treatments for emergency use. Existing EUAs for products will remain in effect, and the agency may continue to issue new EUAs if the situation meets the criteria to do so. Read more about what happens to EUAs when a public health emergency ends.

1 The virus that causes COVID-19 has led to an increased number of patients requiring critical care, such as with severe respiratory illness. As a result, there is a shortage of adequate, FDA-approved drugs used for their treatment, such as propofol for sedation of mechanically ventilated patients.

2 In the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be feasible to require healthcare providers to seek to limit Propofol-Lipuro 1% only to be used for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19; therefore, this authorization does not limit use to such patients.

3 The multiBic/multiPlus Solutions include multiBic dialysate and replacement fluid and multiPlus dialysate. The multiBic replacement fluid is regulated as a drug by CDER. The multiFiltrate PRO System, multiBic dialysate and the multiPlus dialysate solutions are regulated as devices by CDRH.

