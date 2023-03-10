ISS Group Attending as Silver Sponsor at MWUG Conference Spring 2023

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISS Group , a premier IT Software Developer of Business Process and Internal Control solutions for QAD ERP, has announced their attendance as a Silver Sponsor of the Spring 2023 MWUG Conference, March 19-21, 2023, at the Marriott Key Center, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Weinstein, CEO of ISS Group has said, "We're really excited about this event. ISS Group will be launching a number of significant functionality updates to our Approval Routing and Workflow Solutions in 2023. Be sure to stop by our sessions and witness the future of data visibility and visualization in action!"

On Monday, March 20th, at 11:30 AM, ISS Group will be hosting an informative session where Nathan Goldwasser, the IT Manager at Abbott Point of Care, will share how ISS Group's Data-Driven Approval Routing and Workflow technology has helped Abbott reduce process cycle time and costs. Goldwasser will also explain how this technology has improved process visibility and tracking for their Purchasing, Inventory Lot Management, and ACH Payment Processes.

To see this technology in action, attendees will be provided with a live demonstration.

On Tuesday, March 21st, at 11:15 AM, ISS Group will be showcasing a new Integrated Analytics Dashboard for QAD with real-time drill-down KPI graphs, powered by ISS Group's Data-Driven Approval Routing & Workflow technology, Phocas Analytics, and Strategics' custom Data Adaptor. Discover the high return on investment QAD end-user organizations can achieve by implementing this solution and dashboard, as ISS Group's expert panel outlines the benefits and opportunities that it can unlock.

ISS Group has been providing Solutions and Services to the QAD User Community since 1995. ISS Group specializes in providing Data-Driven Approval Routing and Workflow Solutions for QAD User Organizations to improve the 'flow and control' of QAD Integrated Processes.

To learn more about ISS Group visit https://issgroup.com

