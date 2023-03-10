Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Subsidiary, RxCompoundStore.com, LLC., Receives License Approval to Fulfill into Additional States

Miami, FL, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. ETST ("ETST" or "Company"), a holding entity currently focused on the health and wellness industry, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. ("RxCompound"), has recently received approval to fulfill in the States of Nevada, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This Positions RxCompound to fulfill into 9 major states, further expanding Peaks Curative, LLC.'s ("Peaks") telemedicine outreach shortly after February 2023's PeakNow.com launch.



Mario G. Tabraue, the CEO of Peaks and RxCompound comments, "This is a major accomplishment, we went from only 2 states in late 2022 to now being able to fulfill into 9 states. We still have additional states pending and I look forward to sharing further approvals as they progress."

RxCompoundStore.com, LLC.

RxCompoundStore.com. ("RxCompound"), is a full-service pharmacy, which has made strides in providing alternative forms of administering medications. Currently licensed to dispense in 9 states including Florida, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Rhode Island, Delaware, Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania compounded medications in the forms of creams, capsules, injectables, dissolvable hard tablets, troches, and gummies. The Company's strategy has been to continue strengthening relationships with its current clientele that include individuals, wellness centers, doctors, OBGYNs, dermatologists, and med spas, while increasing its network of doctors and states to dispense. The company also fulfills for its sister company, Peaks Curative, LLC., an asynchronous telemedicine company currently offering branded prescription products to treat erectile dysfunction. Part of its strategy is to increase its compounded medication offerings with injectables by obtaining a sterile compounding cleanroom. Once obtained, RxCompound will be a one stop shop with the capabilities of compounding all forms of prescribed medication.



To learn more please visit: www.RxCompoundStore.com

About Peaks Curative, LLC.

Peaks Curative, LLC. ("Peaks"), is the telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared at RxCompound. Peaks is positioned to prescribe to all 50 states utilizing Smart Doctors consultation services, currently able to fulfill prescriptions within RxCompound's licensed states.

To learn more please visit: www.PeaksCurative.com

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)



Earth Science Tech, Inc. ("ETST") a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine through its wholly owned subsidiaries RxCompoundStore.com, LLC., Peaks Curative, LLC. and Earth Science Foundation, Inc.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Giorgio R. Saumat

CEO & Director

(305) 724-5684

GRSaumat@earthsciencetech.com