ThinkNow New Hires Expand LATAM Full-Service Research Capabilities

BURBANK, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkNow, an award-winning full-service, cross-cultural research technology company, is pleased to announce the recent hiring of two exceptional professionals to join our team in Latin America – Martha Contreras, Market Research Manager – Custom Research and Alvaro Meza, Full-Service Account Executive – LATAM.

Martha Contreras brings over 25 years of insights experience to her role and has a proven track record of success in the Market Research industry in the U.S. and Mexico. Martha was Consumer Insights Manager at Grupo KP and Consumer Insights Lead at Shopee. Martha is a recipient of the Manolo Award for Future Industry Leaders in the Americas presented by ARIA (Americas Research Industry Alliance), which awarded her an internship at The NPD Group in Chicago.

Alvaro Meza is a Research and Operations Strategist with 25 years of experience across all facets of the Market and Media Research industry. He started his career at Nielsen IBOPE, where he helped launch the first audience measurement service using people meters in Mexico and moved to Switzerland as Country Manager and Quality Control Auditor supporting 30 countries. Later, he led GfK Custom Research Operations in Mexico, including creating the GfK online Panel and supporting operations across LATAM. This led to him being hired as the Chief Operations Officer at HR Media Ratings where he helped build one of the largest market research panels in the world. Most recently, Alvaro helped ThinkData become the gold standard in consumer research and data science, where he executed a strategy to drive new business and helped clients across the industry in the process of decision-making.

"Bringing the same level of service and expertise we provide to our U.S. clients to Mexico and the Latin American region is a great privilege for us," says Roy Eduardo Kokoyachuk, Co-Founder and Principal of ThinkNow. "Martha and Alvaro are talented insights professionals who fit seamlessly into our company ethos. They join Zamir Lima, Senior Account Executive, Sample Sales LATAM, and a fully staffed data processing and programming team in servicing our LATAM clients from our Mexico office. We are pleased to welcome them to ThinkNow."

About ThinkNow:

ThinkNow is a full-service, cross-cultural research technology company providing insight solutions to help organizations thrive in the culturally evolving and dynamically shifting demographics of the U.S. consumer market. The firm also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, which provides sample to leading market research companies around the world. Learn more at thinknow.com.

