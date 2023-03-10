ROAD CLOSED: Intersection of Barber Farm Rd and VT Route 117 Jericho

State of Vermont

The intersection of Barber Farm Rd and Vt Route 117 in Jericho is going to be closed due to a motor vehicle crash.





This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.