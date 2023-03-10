Conduent to Host Virtual Investor Briefing on March 30, 2023

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, will host a virtual Investor Briefing on Thursday, March 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.



Members of the Conduent leadership team will outline the company’s plans regarding growth and portfolio optimization as well as the expected near- and long-term financials.

The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with the following executives:

Cliff Skelton, President and Chief Executive Officer

Lou Keyes, President, Transportation Solutions

Mark E. King, President, Government Solutions

Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions

Steve Wood, Chief Financial Officer



The briefing will be available by live-stream video along with the online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com.

The briefing will also be available by calling 877-407-3980 toll-free. If requested, the conference ID is 13736039.

The international dial-in is 1-201-689-8475. The international conference ID is 13736039.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies and more than 600 government entities count on Conduent as a strategic partner. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering more than 11 million employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

Media Contact:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, Sean.Collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.