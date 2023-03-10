Cloudeo upgrades its geo marketplace spectrum of products with drone data from GLOBHEFor publishing





10 March 2023, Stockholm, Sweden & Munich, Germany-Introducing drone data as part of the Cloudeo geospatial products is a major step towards providing solutions that meet the state-of-the-art needs of today’s businesses.

Together with Globhe, a platform with hundreds of on-demand drone datasets, Cloudeo proudly expands its geospatial products offered through Cloudeo marketplace, beyond satellite and aerial.

Earth Observation data helps businesses to monitor remote areas of interest, like croplands, forests, coastal and inland water areas, as well as their assets, such as buildings, vessels, and aircrafts in a cost-effective and effortless way.

By aggregating satellite imagery and drone data into their daily operations, companies can take direct action to mitigate risks, plan their operations, and estimate projections for the future.Globhe, a drone-as-a-service company, and Cloudeo, the one-stop shop for geospatial solutions, signed a partnership contract on 17/02/2023.

This partnership between the two Earth Observation companies generates both commercial and technical benefits. Crowddroning by Globhe is the first-ever platform connecting over 6500 local drone operators in 131 countries to global clients, providing drone imagery of up to 1cm (about 0.39 in) pixel resolution.

The partnership between Globhe and Cloudeo aims to reach new clients and penetrate new markets that are in need of ultra-high-resolution drone imagery and products for their operations. Cloudeo's expertise in the Earth Observation market will provide easy access to Globhe's services in the geospatial community, while Globhe will enrich Cloudeo's partner portfolio with globally unique ultra-high-resolution data.The partnership will also integrate Globhe drone data and services into user workflows and applications, as well as into answr, Cloudeo's API-based platform for risk analytics and damage assessment. Globhe's experience in drone operations and data collection will enhance the accuracy of answr's insights, including the monitoring of natural hazards, such as floods, wildfires, drought, and hail."

We are thrilled to welcome Globhe to the Cloudeo marketplace," said Dr. Manfred Krischke, CEO of Cloudeo. "Crowddroning by Globhe is a solution of high demand by our customers, since drone data can strengthen the value of Earth Observation imagery due to their exquisite level of spatial detail. Moreover, their ultra-high-resolution drone data will significantly enhance the quality and accuracy of our answr.space platform, enabling our customers to make better decisions and achieve better outcomes."

"It is really a win-win partnership where we can offer unique data at centimeter scale to organizations, revolutionizing the earth observation industry. Complementing satellite data on Cloudeo’s platform with drone data is the key to understanding the needs of our world today, and this partnership creates the synergy needed in the industry", says Markku Koivisto, CBDO at Globhe.

Globhe is leading organizations to make better decisions through drone data. The company offers organizations accurate and actionable drone data from anywhere in the world, through a single platform. Globhe's platform is a leading curated marketplace connecting local drone operators with organizations needing drone data of the highest quality standard. By creating the sharpest view of reality, Globhe enriches our communities and impacts our planet.

Globhe Products in Cloudeo marketplace

1. GLOBHE – Subscription (https://www.cloudeo.group/shop/globhe-subscription-172)

Access the latest drone data products and services of up to 1cm spatial resolution quickly and easily, without the need for costly equipment or technical expertise at a fixed monthly or yearly rate.

2. GLOBHE - Drone Tasking (https://www.cloudeo.group/shop/globhe-drone-tasking-173)

Custom drone tasking services for ultra-high-resolution imagery, thermal imaging, plant health maps, and many more, and with access to over 6,500 local drone operators in 131 countries for quick drone mapping solutions!

3. GLOBHE - Data Library (https://www.cloudeo.group/shop/globhe-data-library-174)

Get access to ultra-high-resolution imagery, digital elevation models, t