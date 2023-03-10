E-Prescribing Market Growth Potential is Booming Now: Athenahealth, Allscripts, eClinicalWorks, DrFirst
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global E-Prescribing Market Study Forecast till 2029.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global E-Prescribing market to witness a CAGR of xx% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Application (Hospital, Office-based physician) by Type (Stand-Alone Systems, Integrated Systems) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The E-Prescribing market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Million at a CAGR of xx% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD xx Million.
E-Prescribing Market Overview
E-Prescribing, also known as electronic prescribing, refers to the process of using electronic devices and software to transmit prescriptions from healthcare providers to pharmacies. This technology eliminates the need for traditional paper-based prescriptions, allowing for a more efficient and accurate prescribing process. E-prescribing systems often incorporate decision support tools that can help healthcare providers choose the most appropriate medication for a patient based on their medical history and current condition. These systems can also help prevent errors such as dosage discrepancies, drug interactions, and incorrect medication selections. E-prescribing has become increasingly popular in recent years as healthcare providers and policymakers look for ways to improve patient safety and streamline healthcare delivery.
E-Prescribing Market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the healthcare providers increasingly adopt electronic medical records (EMRs) and other healthcare IT systems, E-Prescribing has become a natural extension of these systems.
E-Prescribing Market - Competition Analysis
The global E-Prescribing market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Cerner Corporation (United States), Athenahealth, Inc. (United States), Allscripts (United States), eClinicalWorks (United States), DrFirst (United States), Practice Fusion, Inc. (United States), Emdeon (United States), Surescripts (United States), Henry Schein, Inc. (United States), HealthFusion, Inc. (United States)
E-Prescribing Market - Geographical Outlook
Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in E-Prescribing market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by healthcare providers increasingly adopt electronic medical records (EMRs) and other healthcare IT systems, E-Prescribing has become a natural extension of these systems.
What key data is demonstrated in this E-Prescribing market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the E-Prescribing market between 2023 and 2028
Precise estimation of the size of the E-Prescribing market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of E-Prescribing market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
- Overview of E-Prescribing Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- E-Prescribing Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)
- E-Prescribing Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)
- E-Prescribing Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)
- E-Prescribing Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- E-Prescribing Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
