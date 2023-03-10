Hosting Infrastructure Services Market

The increasing demand for cloud-based services is notably driving the hosting infrastructure services market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Expected to Reach USD 32.5 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as -AT&T, HPE & Netapp." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global hosting infrastructure services market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Surge in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure, rise in need of faster data accessibility and reliability, increase in the number of small & medium businesses in various countries across the globe, and rapid growth of cloud technology are expected to drive the growth of the global hosting infrastructure services market. Increase in the number of smartphone users, surge in internet penetration, and growth of the e-commerce sector during the pandemic had a positive impact on the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hosting infrastructure services market based on offering, deployment mode, end-user, and region. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on end-user, the telecom segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment held the lion’ share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses others segments such as the on-premise segment.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions of the market such as the LAMEA region and Europe.

The key players analyzed in the global hosting infrastructure services market report include AT&T Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HPE, Google, NetApp, Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, CoreSite, Rackspace Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global hosting infrastructure services market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

● Lockdowns resulted in increased use of smartphone, particularly among the millennials, which boosted the growth of the market.

● In addition, immaculate rise in internet penetration and rapid inclination towards work from home mode among people further increased the growth of the market.

● Besides that, growing adoption of connected devices, and surging e-commerce sector provided lucrative opportunities for the growth of the hosting infrastructure services market.

● Thus, the market is further expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

