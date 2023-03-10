Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 3.95 Billion by 2027, Industry CAGR 6.10%
controlled release fertilizer market size reached US$ 2.75 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 3.95 Billion, exhibiting CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Controlled Release Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, The global controlled release fertilizer market size reached a value of US$ 2.75 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027.
Controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) are granular fertilizers coated with inorganic or organic materials that gradually release nutrients into the soil for plants. They are soluble in water and possess a controllable rate, pattern, and duration of nutrient release, which depends on the temperature of the soil and the thickness of the coating outside of the granules. As a result, they save time, improve nutrient efficiency, minimize nutrient and fertilizer loss, increase crop yields, reduce application, and labor costs and environmental impact, and offer optimal plant development. Owing to these properties, CRF is gaining immense traction among farmers for enhancing crop yield and quality.
Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Trends
The market is primarily driven by the rising food demand and the growing population across the globe. In addition, the increasing use of CRFs to enhance soil properties, improve land productivity, and meet the surging demands of individuals is contributing to market growth.
Moreover, governments of various countries are taking initiatives to promote the use of CRF by providing tax credits and incentives, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of sustainable agricultural practices due to a shortage of food crops and adverse climatic conditions is providing a positive thrust to market growth. Furthermore, extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced technologies such as suspension polymerization for the slow release of fertilizers and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) amongst key players are also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the controlled release fertilizer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
AGLUKON Spezialduenger GmbH & Co. KG, COMPO Expert GmbH (Grupa Azoty S.A.), DeltaChem GmbH, Haifa Group, ICL Group Ltd., JNC Corporation, Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co. Ltd., Mivena BV, Nufarm, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A., The Mosaic Company and Yara International ASA.
The report has segmented the controlled release fertilizer market on the based on type, form and application.
Breakup by Type:
Condensation Products of Urea and Aldehydes
Urea Formaldehyde (UF)
Isobutylidenediurea
Crotonylidenediurea
Coated and Encapsulated Fertilizers
Sulfur-coated Fertilizers
Polymer-coated Fertilizers
Sulfur-polymer Coated Fertilizers
Others
Others
Breakup by Form:
Granular
Liquid
Powder
Breakup by Application:
Grains and Cereals
Pulses and Oilseeds
Commercial Crops
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamentals
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America:(United States, Canada
Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)
Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
