Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Event 35th Annual Roth Conference Date March 14, 2023 Time 12:00 PM Pacific Time (3:00 PM Eastern Time) Format Fireside Chat Link https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/nvct/1849405

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is a clinical stage, oral small molecule currently in a Phase 1a study in patients with advanced solid tumors. NXP800 was granted Fast Track Designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated, ovarian carcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor with an IND pending submission.

