Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Event 35th Annual Roth Conference
Date March 14, 2023
Time 12:00 PM Pacific Time (3:00 PM Eastern Time)
Format Fireside Chat
Link https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/nvct/1849405

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is a clinical stage, oral small molecule currently in a Phase 1a study in patients with advanced solid tumors. NXP800 was granted Fast Track Designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated, ovarian carcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor with an IND pending submission.

For more information, please visit www.nuvectis.com.

Nuvectis Pharma Contact

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact

Christopher M. Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: 917-680-5608

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com  


Primary Logo

