The Limestone Boat Company Limited Provides Market Update with Respect to Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Filings by US- Subsidiaries

/EIN News/ -- COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited ("Limestone" or the "Company") (TSXV: BOAT) – confirms that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Ebbtide Holdings, LLC, doing business as "TN Composites" ("TN Composites") and Limestone US Inc. ("Limestone US" and collectively with TN Composites, the "Limestone US Subsidiaries") held its virtual creditor meetings for both companies on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in relation to the previously announced voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division (the "Chapter 7 Proceedings"). Mr. Michael Gigandet, who has been appointed by the Office of the Unites States Trustee to act as trustee for the Limestone US Subsidiaries (the "Trustee"), attended the virtual creditor meeting along with representatives of the Limestone US Subsidiaries. No formal issues were raised by creditors of the Limestone US Subsidiaries and the Trustee has advised that the Chapter 7 Proceedings are expected to move forward in a timely and efficient manner. The Company expects than an asset sale with respect to the remaining assets owned by the Limestone US Subsidiaries is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The Trustee is expected to liquidate the assets of the Limestone US Subsidiaries and to distribute the proceeds of such sale proceedings in accordance with the order of priority established under Title 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code and under the supervision and approval of the Bankruptcy Court.



The Limestone Boat Company’s decision to file voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Tennessee for both TN Composites and Limestone US is believed to be the best strategy to maximize value for the stakeholders. Additional details relating to the bankruptcy proceeding by the Limestone US Subsidiaries:

The Limestone US Subsidiaries have appointed Lefkovitz and Lefkovitz, PLLC in Nashville, Tennessee as legal counsel to assist them in connection with the Chapter 7 Proceedings.

Court filings and other documents related to the proceedings are available on the Pacer website that can be found at www.tnmb.uscourts.gov.

The Company also confirmed that notice of the Chapter 7 Proceedings has been provided to TSX Trust Company acting in their capacity as trustee (the "Debenture Trustee"), under the debenture indenture dated May 14, 2021, between the Debenture Trustee and the Company (the "Debenture Indenture"). The Chapter 7 Proceedings constitute an "Event of Default" under the Debenture Indenture as a result of TN Composites being a "Material Subsidiary" as such term is defined in the Debenture Indenture (the "Event of Default"). As a result of the Event of Default, all amounts outstanding under the Debenture Indenture became due and payable by Limestone.

As previously disclosed by the Company, Limestone is actively working to pursue financial restructuring initiatives, including the debentures issued under the Debenture Indenture, which it expects to be completed in early 2023 subject to receiving all required approvals.

In addition to the financial restructuring, the Company has also actively been working on the relocation of the Limestone Boat manufacturing operations to New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is pursuing a new, purpose-built, state of the art plant focused on the Limestone brand and to re-commence manufacturing operations in Q1 of 2024. Limestone expects that the new facility will be used to produce the Limestone L200 Centre Console and Runabout models, and new fully-electric EV model later in the same year. The Company has also completed tooling for its new L290 Dual Console which is expected to commence in Q1 of 2024. Its L270 Dual Console, presently in development, is expected to follow within the first year.

The Company continues to have strong dealer support throughout New England, the Great Lakes and beyond. These are markets that can be effectively serviced from Atlantic Canada. More detailed announcements are expected in May of this year.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company Limited– owner and builder of Limestone® Boats - is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "BOAT". They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario.

For more information, please contact:

Bill Mitoulas | Investor Relations

800-720-2395

bill@limestoneboats.com

www.limestoneboatcompany.com

Scott Hanson | CEO of The Limestone Boat Company Limited

800-720-2395

info@limestoneboatcompany.com

