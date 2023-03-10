Digital Process Automation Market

The main drivers for the market include the integration Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Digital Process Automation Market Expected to Reach USD 42.7 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as-Appian, Cognizant & IBM." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global digital process automation market size was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 42.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in the integration of AI and machine learning in automation and a surge in adoption of the low-code automation platform drive the growth of the global digital process automation market. By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

The global digital process automation market is analyzed across component, business function, organization size, deployment type, industry verticals, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-third of the global digital process automation market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

By deployment type, the on-premises segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global digital process automation market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 14.8% throughout the forecast period.

By Industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-fourth of the global digital process automation market revenue. The retail segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, and other segments are also analyzed through the report.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global digital process automation market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global digital process automation market report include Appian, Cognizant, SS&C Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, LTIMindtree Limited, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, and Pegasystems Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The market witnessed a significant upturn, as much of the world moved online, accelerating a digital transformation that has been underway for decades. Children with at-home internet access began attending class remotely; many employees started working from home, and numerous firms adopted digital business models to maintain operations and preserve some revenue flows.

● Moreover, significant transformational change requires system analysis to integrate information technology, operational technology, automation, and controls to achieve efficient and responsive synchronized production is expected to influence the market during a pandemic.

