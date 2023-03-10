Xunlei Limited Schedules 2022 Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release on March 16, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") XNET, a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on March 16, 2023 before market open.



The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com.

Conference Call

Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 16, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly and fiscal year results and recent business developments.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI39a11ef7ed814d94a0049fe4d05a0017

Please register to join the conference using the link provided above and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Once registered, the participants will receive an email with personal PIN and dial-in information, and participants can choose to access either via Dial-In or Call Me. A kindly reminder that "Call Me" does not work for China number.

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com. Following the earnings conference call, an archive of the call will be available at：https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hodw6dxy

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited XNET is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

