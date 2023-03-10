Global Brick Making Machines Market Is Expected to Generate $3.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global brick making machines market garnered $2.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.3 billion CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered type, die type, machine, and region Drivers Development in manufacturing technology of brick making Rise in the demand for fast paced manufacturing with accuracy, precast machineries Opportunities Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries Restraints Brick making machines are large equipment that is expensive

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global brick making machines market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to decrease the demand for brick making machine.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to shut-down of the production of bricks for the end-user, mainly owing to prolonged lockdowns in major countries. This has hampered the growth of the brick making machines significantly during the pandemic.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global brick making machines market based on type, die type, machine, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the automatic segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global brick making machines market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on die type, the multi die segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global brick making machines market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on machine, the stationary segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global brick making machines market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the mobile segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global brick making machines market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

Leading market players of the global brick making machines market analyzed in the research include Zhengzhou Yingfeng Machinery Co.,Ltd, J.C. Steele & Sons Inc., SnPC Machines Pvt. Ltd., Jayem Manufacturing Co., Shankar Engineering Corporation, Aimix Group Co., Ltd., Chirag Concrete Machine Private Limited., ZCJK Intelligent Machinery Wuhan Co., Ltd, Global Impex, Wangda Bricks Machinery.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global brick making machines market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

