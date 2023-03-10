All roads lead to Vinitaly as International Buyers converge on Verona

Hundreds of international buyers from every corner of the globe will descend on Verona for Vinitaly 2023, one of the most important wine fairs in the world. The buyers will participate in a custom-designed program, commencing on 1 April with OperaWine, the Vinitaly premiere event. During Vinitaly itself, buyers will meet with consortia, attend masterclasses and participate in private one-to-one tastings with selected producers. The program is led by Vinitaly International, the specialist agency responsible for promoting Vinitaly on the international stage.

VERONA, Italy, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 300 buyers from 40 different countries will attend Vinitaly 2023. With buyers coming from Angola, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ghana, Holland, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Ivory Coast, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the USA, the UK, and Venezuela, this year's program is more diverse than ever.

Carefully organized groups of international buyers will attend specially organized guided tastings with Italian consortia and will be encouraged to meet with as many individual buyers as possible during their four-day attendance at Vinitaly 2023. In addition, buyers will have the opportunity to develop business relationships in an international context; keep up-to-date with everything new in the wine-growing sector; meet top Italian and foreign wine producers in person and taste the enormous variety of wines on show; visit Sol&Agrifood and Enolitech, the pavilions dedicated to agro-foods and applied technological innovations for wine-growing, olive growing and beverages.

The international buyers' program is organized by Veronafiere in collaboration with Italian Trade Agency, acting on behalf of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affair and International Cooperation, and is part of a wider effort to facilitate engagement between Italian wine producers and international markets wishing to initiate or expand their Italian wine portfolio. An innovative feature of the program is the Vinitaly Plus platform, an app that allows buyers to build their own agenda of meetings, request appointments online and plan their visit to Vinitaly 2023.

Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International, said: "Once again we are delighted to welcome to Verona such a large group of international buyers coming from every corner of the globe. We have put together a comprehensive program to ensure that these important visitors who represent both new and emerging wine markets have the best possible experience of Vinitaly 2023, while also ensuring the maximum possible visibility for exhibitors and producers."

She continued: "While sessions with consortia give groups of international buyers an important panoramic oversight of the territory, the Vinitaly Plus platform gives buyers the possibility to go deep with individual wineries, focusing on areas of specific interest to each buyer."

The full itinerary commences on 1 April with OperaWine, Vinitaly's premiere event.

Vinitaly 2023 will be held in Verona from 2-5 April 2023. Each year, Vinitaly counts more than 4,000 exhibitors in a 100,000+ square meter area and 130,000 visitors from over 140 different countries with more than 30,000 international buyers. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 1 April, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 100 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly International has extended its global reach, with the help of its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. To date, there are 307 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

