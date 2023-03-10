Lotus Shares Update on Keylime Kush Sales in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Lotus Ventures Inc. JLTTSF ("Lotus" or the "Company"), a North Okanagan based licensed cannabis producer and the owner of Lotus Cannabis Co.™, a premium-craft consumer brand in Canada is pleased to share an update on its initial sales results from the launch of its Keylime Kush flower and pre-rolls in British Columbia.

Lotus Cannabis Co.'s launch of its Keylime Kush cultivar is off to a strong start. Lotus announced the initial order for the Keylime flower in late January and pre-rolls on February 10, 2023. The Company has received a positive response from both retailers and consumers which we're pleased to share more about below.

British Columbia Sales Update:

The Lotus Keylime Kush flower and pre-rolls are currently sold in over 125 retail stores in British Columbia and both quickly sold out of the first rounds of available cases for BC retailers. The BCLDB made a second order of both the Keylime Kush flower and pre-rolls with strong sell-through continuing.

The BCLDB's initial order of the Lotus Keylime Kush pre-rolls was 3x the expected initial order size. The pre-rolls sold out of the first three rounds of available cases for retailers in British Columbia with a fourth order already committed by the BCLDB.

Lotus received approval for a 14-gram Keylime Kush flower SKU in British Columbia and the offering is expected to be introduced to the market over the next quarter. The 14-gram flower offering will be sold in addition to the 3.5-gram flower and 3 x 0.5-gram pre-roll SKUs currently selling in B.C.

As mentioned above, the Lotus Keylime Kush is currently sold in over 125 retail stores in British Columbia distributed throughout the Okanagan, Kootenays, Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and Northern B.C. Some of our early BC retail supporters of the Keylime Kush include: Spiritleaf (Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Maple Ridge) Blended Buds, Bluewater Cannabis, Cannabis Cottage, Cheeba Cheebas, Clarity Cannabis, Flora, Kalamalka Cannabis, Vernon Cannabis Store (Okanagan) Burb (Vancouver, Victoria, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge) ARCannabis, Canna Cabana, City Cannabis Co., Muse Cannabis, THC Canada, This is Cannabis, Village Bloomery (Vancouver) Kaya Connection, Pacificanna, Daylight Cannabis (Vancouver Island)



We also appreciate all the other early supporters. If you'd like to be added to our BC retailer email list, please contact info@lotuscannabis.ca.

The Keylime Kush:

Lotus has now harvested six crops of the Keylime Kush flower which is expected to test between 24% - 30% in THC with the highest value recorded so far at 32.5%. The Keylime Kush flower terpene profile is expected to test between 2.5% - 3.1% and features farnesene, limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool which provides flavours and aromas of lime kush, green apple and notes of gas. The Keylime Kush pre-rolls are also expected to test between 24% - 30% THC and between 2.0% - 3.0% in terpene content with the highest values recorded so far at 37.0% THC and 1.9% in terpene content.

Lotus products above: Lotus Keylime Kush 3.5-gram glass jar and 3 x 0.5-gram pre-rolls tube

Ontario Keylime Kush Product Launch:

The Company is pleased to share that its Keylime Kush was approved by the Ontario Cannabis Store for the 2023 Spring Product Call. Lotus will be debuting its branded flower in Ontario and the first shipments are expected to be made in April.

If you'd like to be added to our Ontario retailer email list, please contact info@lotuscannabis.ca.

For more information on the Keylime Kush and our other Lotus-grown cultivars, please visit lotuscannabis.ca/flower

ON BEHALF OF LOTUS VENTURES INC:

Lotus Ventures Inc.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Dale McClanaghan, President and CEO

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is an experienced licensed cannabis producer in the North Okanagan, B.C. and has quietly been a grower for some of Canada's top premium cannabis brands. Lotus owns its own premium-craft consumer brand Lotus Cannabis Co.™ and sells its Keylime Kush flower and pre-rolls in British Columbia. Lotus has had its cannabis flower sold by wholesale partners in all provinces to date and currently has flower in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. The Lotus team has launched popular and exclusive cultivars like the Keylime Kush, Black Blossom, Tranquil Elephantizer, and Kalifornia.

To invest in the Company, Lotus Ventures Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange J, on the OTC Markets LTTSF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange LV.

Forward-Looking Information:

This document includes certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning our expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, our future operating results, our expectations regarding the market for medical and recreational cannabis products, our expectations regarding the continued growth of the medical and recreational cannabis market, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Users are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that a number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties have not been documented or mentioned in this document nor other communications made by the company. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "targets," "optimistic," "intend," "aim," "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Lotus Ventures, Inc.

