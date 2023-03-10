Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: Trends, Growth, and Future Outlook | Growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ostomy drainage bag is a medical device used to collect bodily waste from a surgically created opening on the abdomen. This opening is called an ostomy and can be created for various reasons, such as a result of a disease or injury to the digestive or urinary system. The ostomy drainage bag is attached to the ostomy and collects the waste material, which can be emptied and disposed of as needed. There are two types of ostomy drainage bags: one-piece systems, where the bag and skin barrier are combined, and two-piece systems, where the bag and skin barrier are separate. The bags can be either disposable or reusable, and they come in various sizes and styles to accommodate different body types and lifestyles.

𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market generated $1.65 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Pouching System: This is the main part of the ostomy bag that collects the waste. It can be a one-piece or two-piece system.

Flange: The flange is a plastic or adhesive ring that attaches the pouch to the skin around the stoma.

Closure: The closure is used to seal the pouch after emptying or when changing the pouch.

Filter: Some ostomy bags come with a built-in filter to reduce odor and gas buildup.

Drainage port: This is a spout or opening at the bottom of the pouch that allows for easy emptying of the contents.

Skin Barrier: It is also known as wafer, and it adheres to the skin and surrounds the stoma to protect the skin from waste.

These segments come in different sizes and shapes to accommodate various stoma sizes and shapes, and they are designed to be comfortable and discreet.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Material: The type of material used in ostomy bags can have a significant impact on their effectiveness. Materials should be durable, resistant to leakage, and comfortable against the skin.

Size: Ostomy bags come in different sizes to accommodate different stoma sizes and shapes. A properly sized bag can help prevent leaks and discomfort.

Compatibility: The pouching system should be compatible with the type of ostomy and the location of the stoma. A poorly fitting pouch can cause skin irritation and leakage.

Filter: Some ostomy bags come with a built-in filter to reduce odor and gas buildup. A good filter can make the pouch more comfortable to wear and help reduce embarrassing odors.

Ease of Use: Ostomy bags should be easy to empty and change. If the process is difficult or time-consuming, it can be a major inconvenience for the user.

Cost: The cost of ostomy bags can vary significantly depending on the type and brand. Some people may be limited by their insurance coverage or financial resources when it comes to choosing a pouching system.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

Increased Demand: There has been an increased demand for ostomy drainage bags during the pandemic, as patients with chronic conditions like Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and colorectal cancer have continued to require these products.

Telehealth: The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, allowing patients to receive remote consultations and medical advice on the use of ostomy bags.

Supply Chain Improvement: Manufacturers and distributors of ostomy bags have improved their supply chain management, ensuring a consistent supply of products even during disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Innovation: The pandemic has spurred innovation in the design of ostomy bags, with manufacturers exploring new materials and features to improve comfort, durability, and hygiene.

𝐍𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

Disruption of Healthcare Services: The pandemic has disrupted the availability and delivery of healthcare services, including the fitting and maintenance of ostomy bags.

Reduced Access: Patients who rely on public transport or who live in remote areas may face challenges accessing ostomy bags during lockdowns and restrictions.

Cost Increase: Some manufacturers have increased the cost of ostomy bags due to supply chain disruptions and increased demand, creating a financial burden for some patients.

Reduced Social Support: Social isolation and reduced access to support groups and healthcare professionals have affected the mental health and wellbeing of patients with ostomy bags, who may feel more isolated and vulnerable during the pandemic.

In summary, while the COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for the ostomy drainage bag industry, it has also highlighted the importance of these products and spurred innovation and improvement in the sector.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

ALCARE Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/s, ConvaTec Inc., Flexicare Ltd, Hollister Incorporated, Oakmed Healthcare, Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., Salts Healthcare Ltd., Welland Medical Ltd.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

