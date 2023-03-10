Open-source E-Commerce Platform is Booming Worldwide with Latest Rising Trends: Magento, OpenCart, PrestaShop
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Open-source E-Commerce Platform market to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Open-source E-Commerce Platform Market Breakdown by Application (Order Management, Inventory Management, Payment Gateway Integration, Others.) by Type (Self-Hosted, Cloud-Based) by By End-User (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises.) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Open-source E-Commerce Platform market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.53 Billion at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.51 Billion.
The Open-source E-commerce Platform market refers to the segment of the e-commerce industry that involves software solutions that are developed and distributed under an open-source license. Open-source e-commerce platforms are typically available for free and can be modified and customized by developers to suit the specific needs of their clients.
Open-source E-Commerce Platform market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the Self-Hosted segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Cost-Effectiveness: Open-source e-commerce platforms are cost-effective compared to proprietary e-commerce platforms. This is because open-source platforms are usually free to use, and businesses can save money on licensing fees, maintenance costs, and other associated expenses..
Open-source E-Commerce Platform market - Competition Analysis
The global Open-source E-Commerce Platform market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Magento (USA), WooCommerce (USA), OpenCart (China), PrestaShop (France), Shopify (Canada), BigCommerce (USA), Zen Cart (USA), osCommerce (USA), Spree Commerce (USA), nopCommerce (USA), X-Cart (USA), Shuup (Finland), Broadleaf Commerce (USA), Bagisto (India), Sylius (Poland).
Open-source E-Commerce Platform market - Geographical Outlook
Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in Open-source E-Commerce Platform market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Europe is driven by Rise of headless e-commerce: Headless e-commerce is a new trend in the industry that decouples the front-end presentation layer from the back-end e-commerce functionality, allowing for more flexibility and customization. Many open-source e-commerce platforms are now offering headless solutions, including Magento, WooCommerce, and Shopify..
Download a Sample of Latest Edition of Open-source E-Commerce Platform Market to see inside scoop and key points on various market segments and impact analysis in years to come.
