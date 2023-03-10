CAGR of 5.3% in the Phosphatidylserine Market, with a value of US$ 298.1 million by 2033, driven by rising demand from Millennials and Emerging Markets | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growing demand for phosphatidylserine in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries is driving market growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's disease is also contributing to the market's expansion

As per the latest market research conducted by FMI, the global phosphatidylserine market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 178.19 million. By 2033, the valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 298.1 million.



A phospholipid that occurs naturally and is composed of fatty acids and amino acids is called phosphatidylserine. Other names for it include PS, PCS, and PtdSer. Cell membranes include phosphatidylserines, which can regulate how chemicals pass through cells. One class of phospholipids, which make up the majority of cell membranes, is phosphatidylserine. Phosphatidylserine is crucial for signal transmission between the brain and other types of cells in our body, including other cells.

The demand from millennial consumers and developing economies is predicted to increase and record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Key growth factors for the phosphatidylserine market include technological advancements that enable effective operational maintenance, efficient production, expanded product line, high-quality design & packaging, and sales monitoring.



Development in the Market:

NZMP milk phospholipid 70 was introduced in 2021 by the New Zealand-based Corporation Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd under the trade name NZMP. This phospholipid ingredient is suitable for many food and beverage products, such as nutritional bars, ready-to-mix health powders, and supplement sachets. It is specially formulated for the behavioral therapy and mental function under stress issues that have been magnified during the pandemic period.



Key Takeaways:

The phosphatidylserine market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 178.19 million in 2023.

The low adoption rate of dietary supplements and functional foods in many emerging economies may restrain the market to some extent.

The phosphatidylserine market recorded a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2022.

The market in China is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

The phosphatidylserine market is expected to surpass US$ 298.1 million by 2033.

Phosphatidylserine is in high demand because of its benefits for cognitive function. Its application in the food and pharmaceutical industries is expected to increase phosphatidylserine's market share, thus this primary factor is expected to drive the market.

The phosphatidylserine market is predicted to record a CAGR of 5.3% through 2033

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to record a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The phosphatidylserine market reached a valuation of US$ 169.48 million in 2022

The market in the United States is expected to record a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

"Since a large portion of the global population is affected by cognitive impairment, clamor for natural products that can aid in enhancing cognitive functionalities is gaining momentum. Compared to other available products, phosphatidylserine has been witnessing high demand as an ideal solution for brain health, driven by clinically-proven long term benefits," says FMI report.

Competitive Background:

The key players operating in the phosphatidylserine market are investing in mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a significant market share. The manufacturers are also investing in research and development, and are introducing innovative methods to boost production capacity. Product development and market expansion are significant aspects of the phosphatidylserine market. As a result, market participants are likely to have a better overall revenue share in the global phosphatidylserine market.

Significant Key Players in the Phosphatidylserine Market Include:

Lonza AG

Enzymotec Ltd

Lipogen Products Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

Novastell

Nagase ChemteX Corporation

Bontac Bio-engineering (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

ECA Healthcare, Inc.

Lipoid GmbH

Chemi Nutra LLC

Others





Key segments

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use:

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care



By Grade:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Plant Source Soybean Sunflower Others (Cabbage etc.)

Animal-derived



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Oceania





